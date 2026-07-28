Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 28

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 28

Toronto Tempo at Minnesota Lynx Under 187.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Tempo gave up at least 100 points in each of their final two games before the All-Star break, but I'm banking on some offensive rust from both teams after a week-long break.

The Lynx welcomed back Napheesa Collier before the break, and the superstar forward looked great, posting 24 points and 10 rebounds in only 22 minutes during her season debut. While the individual performance was great, Minnesota scored only 86 points. The Lynx hadn't scored fewer than that since June 28, and they were averaging more than 100 points per game over their prior four contests before Collier returned to action.

Similarly, the Tempo could welcome back Kiki Rice, who was a bright spot to start her rookie campaign but hasn't played since June 3. She could, and likely will eventually, provide a boost to Toronto's offense. However, it could take some time for the rotations to work themselves out, and nothing comes easy against Minnesota.

Seattle Storm +8.5 (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:05 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I'm going to keep riding the wave and take Seattle as home dogs yet again. It may lack in creativity, but it makes up for that by simply getting us paid. For those who haven't been paying attention closely, they might just see that Seattle is on a six-game losing streak and sits at the very bottom of the league standings. But as I've highlighted multiple times, the Storm have been competitive in nearly every game and hold the best home record against the spread in the league (10-4).

Dominique Malonga (back) is listed as questionable as of this writing, which is certainly a concern, but I think there's enough firepower to shoot it out with the fast-paced Fever.