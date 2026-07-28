WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 28

WNBA best bets today for July 28: free picks, player props, odds and expert betting analysis for Tuesday's top games.
July 28, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 28
July 28, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 28

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 28

Toronto Tempo at Minnesota Lynx Under 187.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Tempo gave up at least 100 points in each of their final two games before the All-Star break, but I'm banking on some offensive rust from both teams after a week-long break. 

The Lynx welcomed back Napheesa Collier before the break, and the superstar forward looked great, posting 24 points and 10 rebounds in only 22 minutes during her season debut. While the individual performance was great, Minnesota scored only 86 points. The Lynx hadn't scored fewer than that since June 28, and they were averaging more than 100 points per game over their prior four contests before Collier returned to action. 

Similarly, the Tempo could welcome back Kiki Rice, who was a bright spot to start her rookie campaign but hasn't played since June 3. She could, and likely will eventually, provide a boost to Toronto's offense. However, it could take some time for the rotations to work themselves out, and nothing comes easy against Minnesota. 

Seattle Storm +8.5 (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:05 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I'm going to keep riding the wave and take Seattle as home dogs yet again. It may lack in creativity, but it makes up for that by simply getting us paid. For those who haven't been paying attention closely, they might just see that Seattle is on a six-game losing streak and sits at the very bottom of the league standings. But as I've highlighted multiple times, the Storm have been competitive in nearly every game and hold the best home record against the spread in the league (10-4).

Dominique Malonga (back) is listed as questionable as of this writing, which is certainly a concern, but I think there's enough firepower to shoot it out with the fast-paced Fever.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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