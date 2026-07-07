WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 7

WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for July 7, including top WNBA odds, expert analysis and value plays to bet now.
July 7, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 7
July 7, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 7

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 7

Paige Bueckers Over 20.5 Points (-117)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers has hit this mark in five straight games, averaging 24.8 points and 5.8 assists during that stretch. The first time these teams met this season, Bueckers dropped 24 points in 36 minutes during a 91-76 win in New York. 

Kamilla Cardoso Under 18.5 Points + Assists 

PrizePicks, 2:00 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Cardoso is currently on a three-game hot streak that we hadn't seen all season, but I'm not going to get caught up in recency bias. Prior to that, she had exceeded 18 Points + Assists in only one of the previous 12 games. She could benefit from Natasha Mack (foot) being out, but I still think Phoenix will limit her stats simply by slowing the pace of play, a category where they average the fifth-fewest possessions per 40 minutes. As the Picks & Props tool highlights, we're also getting some value by taking this pick at PrizePicks or Underdog, as opposed to Pick6 or the sportsbooks, where the total is set at 17.5.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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