WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 7

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 7

Paige Bueckers Over 20.5 Points (-117)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:10 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Bueckers has hit this mark in five straight games, averaging 24.8 points and 5.8 assists during that stretch. The first time these teams met this season, Bueckers dropped 24 points in 36 minutes during a 91-76 win in New York.

Kamilla Cardoso Under 18.5 Points + Assists

PrizePicks, 2:00 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Cardoso is currently on a three-game hot streak that we hadn't seen all season, but I'm not going to get caught up in recency bias. Prior to that, she had exceeded 18 Points + Assists in only one of the previous 12 games. She could benefit from Natasha Mack (foot) being out, but I still think Phoenix will limit her stats simply by slowing the pace of play, a category where they average the fifth-fewest possessions per 40 minutes. As the Picks & Props tool highlights, we're also getting some value by taking this pick at PrizePicks or Underdog, as opposed to Pick6 or the sportsbooks, where the total is set at 17.5.