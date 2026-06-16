WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 16

WNBA best bets for June 16, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Tuesday's game between Caitlin Clark's Fever and Marina Mabrey's Tempo.
Updated on June 16, 2026 4:13PM EST
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 16
Updated on June 16, 2026 4:13PM EST
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 16

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 16

Caitlin Clark 21+ Points (-112) 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has been much better at home this season, averaging 24.0 points per game while failing to score at least 20 only once in six contests. She has struggled with her efficiency so far this season, but Toronto is allowing opposing teams to shoot 47 percent from the field, so Tuesday's game should be a good opportunity for Clark to get on track. 

Julie Allemand Over 10.5 Points +Assists 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: With Kiki Rice (ankle) sidelined, Allemand has stepped back into the starting lineup, averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 assists over her past four appearances. She's averaging 32.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances, totaling 22 points and nine assists in Toronto's past two games. Allemand continues to trend in the right direction and faces a good matchup against a Fever backcourt that's not known for its defensive prowess. 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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