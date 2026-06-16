WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 16

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 16

Caitlin Clark 21+ Points (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Clark has been much better at home this season, averaging 24.0 points per game while failing to score at least 20 only once in six contests. She has struggled with her efficiency so far this season, but Toronto is allowing opposing teams to shoot 47 percent from the field, so Tuesday's game should be a good opportunity for Clark to get on track.

Julie Allemand Over 10.5 Points +Assists

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: With Kiki Rice (ankle) sidelined, Allemand has stepped back into the starting lineup, averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 assists over her past four appearances. She's averaging 32.0 minutes per game over her last three appearances, totaling 22 points and nine assists in Toronto's past two games. Allemand continues to trend in the right direction and faces a good matchup against a Fever backcourt that's not known for its defensive prowess.