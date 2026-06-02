WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 2

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 2

Leila Lacan under 4.5 assists (+106)

DraftKings, 11:15 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Lacan made her return to the WNBA on Saturday after wrapping up an overseas commitment in France and immediately led the team in field-goal attempts with 14 while dishing out three assists. I think that's a good indicator of what her role will look like this season -- more of a scorer than distributor. Last year, she averaged 9.8 field-goal attempts and 4.5 assists per game after becoming a regular in the starting lineup, but that was with volume scorers Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey on the team. Charles and Mabrey are gone, and there is no go-to scorer in this offense. Lacan will look to step into that role, and I project that it will lead to more points and fewer assists per game this season.

Angel Reese under 11.5 rebounds (-108)

DraftKings, 3:15 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Reese has eclipsed this mark only once over her past five games. While the Sun are in the middle of the pack in terms of rebounding numbers, they'll have Brittney Griner available for this contest, and she should be able to limit Reese to pedestrian numbers. Griner has appeared in only four games, including a minor 15-minute outing last time out. However, I'm expecting her playing time to increase against Atlanta.