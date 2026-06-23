Discover top WNBA picks and player props for June 23. Maximize your bets with expert analysis and promo codes for the best sportsbook value!

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 23

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 23

Sabrina Ionescu under 12.5 points (-109)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Ionescu has struggled mightily this season while battling injuries. She finished with season lows in points (two), field-goal attempts (three) and minutes (22) during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Sparks and has scored no more than 11 in any of her five appearances, totaling 37 points. Backup guards Pauline Astier and Marine Johannes are playing well, plus veterans Rebekah Gardner and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton are healthy, while Satou Sabally is finally back in the starting lineup and playing heavy minutes. The Liberty have plenty of options to turn to if Ionescu continues to struggle against a tough opponent.

New York at Las Vegas under 178.5 (-114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: The total opened at 171.5 and has shot up to 178.5, probably fueled by the fact that New York road games are 7-0 to the over this season. At some point, you have to fade a trend like that, as over/under records will always regress to the mean, and this is the spot. I expect this game to have a playoff-like atmosphere, which usually means better defense and more physicality. This is the first matchup between these teams this season, but when they met last year, totals only hit 170, 165 and 160.

A'ja Wilson under 26 points (PrizePicks)

Steve Bulanda: No team has done a better job of containing A'ja Wilson than New York the past three seasons. Dating back to 2023, when the Liberty added Jonquel Jones to the front court, Wilson has only exceeded 26 points once in 17 games, including the playoffs. With this pick, I'm doubling down on this being a lower-scoring game.