WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Commissioner's Cup Championship

WNBA best bets today for the Commissioner's Cup Championship on June 30, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Liberty vs. Aces, plus odds and lineup insights.
June 30, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Commissioner's Cup Championship
June 30, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 30

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 30

NaLyssa Smith over 6.5 Reb (-136)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Smith is currently riding her worst statistical three-game stretch of the season, but with A'ja Wilson (leg) out of the lineup tonight, the door is open for Smith to lead Las Vegas in the paint. If you were lucky enough to get a points, rebounds or combo bet in before Wilson was officially ruled out, you got a very favorable number. I couldn't write this analysis quick enough to get the best number, but I'll still take Smith to hit her rebounds prop. An expected increase in minutes makes the over enticing, as she has averaged 13.4 points and eight rebounds in the 10 games that she has seen 25 minutes or more this season. Consider the alt lines of 8+ rebounds (+126) and 10+ rebounds (+270), as she has finished with double-digit boards in three of those games.

Jonquel Jones Over 15.5 Points (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: With no A'ja Wilson, Jones should feast. Since missing a June 8 win in Connecticut, Jones has scored at least 16 points in six of eight games, averaging 18.0 points during that stretch. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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