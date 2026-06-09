WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 9

WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for June 9, plus expert analysis and top value plays to help you bet smarter.
Updated on June 9, 2026 1:50PM EST
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 9
Updated on June 9, 2026 1:50PM EST
WNBA Betting Picks

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 9

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 9

Alyssa Thomas under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118)

FanDuel, 12:30 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Thomas hasn't topped 26 Points + Rebounds + Assists since May 24th, and it doesn't get easier tonight against the league's third-best scoring defense. She did have a 19-9-11 stat line against Golden State earlier this season, but her numbers and the Mercury offense have regressed significantly. Through the first seven games, Phoenix averaged 87.3 points per game. Since then, they've averaged just 73.8.

I'd lean to the under even if I knew Thomas was back to 100%, but after missing the last game with a calf injury, I feel even more confident. She's likely to see lesser usage than normal, especially in a game that could escalate into a blowout win for the Valkyries.

Jordin Canada Under 11.5 Points (+100)

DraftKings, 1:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: While Canada has eclipsed this mark in two of the past three games, she's scored more than 13 points only once this season and attempted double-digit shots just twice. She's scored 11 or fewer points six times across 10 games thus far. With a 7-3 record, there's no reason for the Dream's point guard to adjust her pass-first strategy versus a struggling Sky squad. Canada is averaging 6.7 assists per game, which would be a career-high mark for the veteran. 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to NBA beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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