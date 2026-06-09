WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for June 9, plus expert analysis and top value plays to help you bet smarter.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 9

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, June 9

Alyssa Thomas under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118)

FanDuel, 12:30 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Thomas hasn't topped 26 Points + Rebounds + Assists since May 24th, and it doesn't get easier tonight against the league's third-best scoring defense. She did have a 19-9-11 stat line against Golden State earlier this season, but her numbers and the Mercury offense have regressed significantly. Through the first seven games, Phoenix averaged 87.3 points per game. Since then, they've averaged just 73.8.

I'd lean to the under even if I knew Thomas was back to 100%, but after missing the last game with a calf injury, I feel even more confident. She's likely to see lesser usage than normal, especially in a game that could escalate into a blowout win for the Valkyries.

Jordin Canada Under 11.5 Points (+100)

DraftKings, 1:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: While Canada has eclipsed this mark in two of the past three games, she's scored more than 13 points only once this season and attempted double-digit shots just twice. She's scored 11 or fewer points six times across 10 games thus far. With a 7-3 record, there's no reason for the Dream's point guard to adjust her pass-first strategy versus a struggling Sky squad. Canada is averaging 6.7 assists per game, which would be a career-high mark for the veteran.