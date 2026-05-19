WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, May 19

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, May 19

Jovana Nogic over 11.5 points (-130)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:40 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: If you had never heard of Nogic before this season, you're not alone. After all, she's a 28-year-old undrafted rookie from Serbia. But the two-time Serbian Player of the Year and 2025 Russian Super Cup MVP already has her name in the WNBA record books, as her 27 points on Friday were the most scored in a single game by an undrafted rookie. Now she has scored at least 16 points in three of four games this season, and the sportsbooks haven't adjusted enough yet.

In fact, I'll also be taking the alt line of 15+ points (+190). The risk is that her shooting percentages are unsustainable, including 65% from three-point range, but I think that should be balanced out by an increase in volume.

Alyssa Thomas to record 25 or more Points+Assists

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Following an Opening Night dud, the Tempo's offense has clicked, averaging 96 points over the past three games, but the Mercury's defense is allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (83) this season, so it'll be interesting to see which team can control the pace. Alyssa Thomas will lead the way for Phoenix, and she's one of the best floor generals in the league, but I like her points and assists props way more than her rebounding totals. Because they turn the ball over so much (league-high 16.5 per game), Toronto, despite not having a ton of size, actually keeps opponents off the glass at a solid rate, allowing the third-fewest rebounds a night (30.5). I'll also take Thomas under 8.5 rebounds.