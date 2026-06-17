WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 17

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 17

Michaela Onyenwere 4+ Rebounds (+126)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: The Smart Money +EV betting tool led me to this play, as it identified significant sharp money coming in on both Onyenwere's points and rebounds overs.

As of this writing, both Kiki Iriafen (ankle) and Shakira Austin (knee) are questionable to play, and with last-place Connecticut on the schedule, there's no better opponent to rest against. Even if both play, Onyenwere has done enough over the past five games to maintain a key role, but we'll have a huge edge if one sits. Onyenwere has averaged six boards per game with Iriafen out of the lineup.

Nia Coffey Over 5.5 Rebounds (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:05 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Coffey is coming off back-to-back games with fewer than six rebounds for the first time this season, and I'm betting on a bounce-back game. Prior to that, she had five straight games with at least six. The fact that she grabbed five boards in just 21 minutes in a 33-point blowout on Monday is encouraging. She should see no shortage of minutes tonight as Minnesota doesn't get much production from its bench and will have to match up against the size of Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink.

Alyssa Thomas Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-119)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has failed to reach this mark in two straight games, both Phoenix losses, but I'm expecting a bounce-back effort against the defending champs, who struggled against Dallas on Monday. In their only meeting this season, Thomas posted 20 points (season-high 17 shots), nine assists and six rebounds in only 26 minutes during a 99-66 blowout win against the Aces on Opening Night. That was Thomas' second-fewest minutes in a game this season, and she'll almost certainly play more during Wednesday's contest, especially if the Mercury, who are six-point underdogs, can keep things close.