WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for June 3, plus expert betting analysis and top value plays to help you bet smarter.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, June 3

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, June 3

KiKi Rice Over 11.5 Points (-128)

DraftKings, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: I wrote about how Rice has emerged as the third scoring option for Toronto last week when her prop was set at 11.5, and she proceeded to have two more strong showings with 14 and 17 points. She's now averaging 15.8 points per game since entering the starting lineup six games ago, and the books still haven't adjusted (other than adding some juice). Take advantage of it now because this may be the last time we see her points line this low.

Toronto Tempo +8.5 (-110)

FanDuel, 12:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: On paper, New York looks like an All-Star team that should be dominating, but that hasn't been the case so far this season. Despite having a favorable schedule to ease into the season, the Liberty are just 5-4 with a 1-4 record straight up against teams that currently have a winning record.

Tonight, they'll face a Toronto team with a matching 5-4 record led by Head Coach Sandy Brondello, who led New York to a championship in 2024. New York decided not to renew Brondello's contract after the 2025 season, as the organization wanted "evolution and innovation."

"Revenge" games aren't just for players!

RotoWire's Smart Money tool backs up this bet, as we're seeing serious sharp money coming in on both the spread AND the Toronto moneyline.

Natisha Hiedeman Over 13.5 points (-106)

DraftKings, 1:15 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Storm are coming off a season-low 56 points against the Wings on Monday, but I'm expecting them to bounce back offensively against the Mercury, who just gave up 111 points to the Lynx and are one of five teams allowing at least 88 points per game to opposing teams. Hiedeman is averaging 15.9 points per game over her past seven contests, scoring at least 18 points four times during that stretch. Two of the three times she failed to reach this plateau came during massive blowouts. As long as Seattle can keep this one close (they're 7.5-point underdogs), Hiedeman should play enough minutes and see plenty of usage to surpass this modest line.