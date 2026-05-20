WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 20

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, May 20

Portland Fire +13.5 (-114) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: This spread would be more appealing if Carla Leite (ankle) was available, but her status is up in the air in the hours leading up to tipoff. The Fire's two losses this season have come by 15 points (vs. Chicago) and 18 points (vs. New York), but the team is 2-2 and is coming off a one-point home win over the Sun. Wednesday's matchup will be the Fire's first time on the road during the 2026 campaign, but the Fever haven't been dominant early this season, as their two wins are a nine-point road win over the Sparks and an 11-point home victory over Seattle. I think that the Fire will at least be able to keep the margin within 13 points, especially if Leite is able to suit up.

Kelsey Mitchell to Score 23+ Points (-109) vs. Portland Fire

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Mitchell finished under 23 points for the first time this season during Sunday's win over Seattle, but I'm expecting her to bounce back against Portland. This is an instance where users can get slightly better odds by selecting 23+ points (-109) as opposed to over 22.5 points (-110), which isn't significant but provides a slight edge. One of the biggest risk factors for Wednesday's matchup for Mitchell's results is if the score gets out of hand, but she should be involved in the scoring if the scoreboard does become lopsided.

Chicago Sky Moneyline (+136) vs. Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:00 p.m. ET

Kirien Sprecher: After a dramatic offseason, including trading away Angel Reese, the Sky are surprisingly 3-1 to start the season. They just lost Rickea Jackson for the season due to a knee injury, which will be a huge long-term blow, but Chicago is getting Skylar Diggins back in action Wednesday. With a stout defense leading the way, the backcourt duo of Diggins and Natasha Cloud should make life difficult for Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale on both ends.

Flau'jae Johnson Over 14.5 Points (-114) vs. Connecticut Sun

BetRivers Sportsbook, 11:40 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: This pick comes courtesy of the RotoWire Smart Money +EV Betting tool, where over $2.8k in sharp money is sending a loud signal to support the over. Storm leading scorer Dominique Malonga (concussion) will miss a second consecutive game, leaving Johnson and Jade Melbourne to carry the offense. Johnson ranks second on the team to Malonga in field-goal attempts per game and first in free-throw attempts per game, so the volume is there. Johnson's drawback so far has been a league-worst 25.6 percent field-goal percentage, including 26.7 percent from three-point range for a 30.2 eFG%. That's coming from a player who was an elite three-point shooter who averaged 51.7 eFG% in college. I'll bet on her to progress toward the mean against the league's second-worst scoring defense that's allowing 95.4 points per game.