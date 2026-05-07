How much does May mean? See how fast starts shape WNBA championship odds, key betting trends, and which 2026 teams fit the pattern.

WNBA opening night is Friday, with 15 teams seeking good starts. But how important is a strong May performance? Each of the past four eventual WNBA champions finished the opening month with winning records.

To get a sense of where each of the previous 29 champions stood after May, and as part of our WNBA season preview 2026 insight, RotoWire.com broke down the numbers. The season is 44 games, but a good first month can boost WNBA championship odds.

Data Viz How WNBA Champs Started in May Every WNBA champion's May record from 1997–2025. With the league now opening in mid-May, a hot start has become a championship signature — or has it? 22–5 Last 4 Champs in May (.815) 9–1 Best May (2022 Aces) 3 of 4 May-Era Titles by Vegas 2021 Sky Only May-Era Champ Below .500 All Champions May-Start Era Hot vs. Slow Starts Year Champion May Record Win % 2025 Las Vegas Aces 3–2 60% ▶ 2025 · Las Vegas Aces Threepeat-blocker. Vegas survived a sluggish first month and surged in the second half to capture its third title in four years. 2024 New York Liberty 6–2 75% ▶ 2024 · New York Liberty The Liberty opened the year as the favorite and lived up to it — a 6–2 May was the third-best mark by a champion in this dataset. 2023 Las Vegas Aces 4–0 100% ▶ 2023 · Las Vegas Aces Vegas' second straight title. They began the year 4–0 in May and never trailed in the standings the rest of the way. 2022 Las Vegas Aces 9–1 90% ▶ 2022 · Las Vegas Aces The best May ever by a champion in this dataset. Becky Hammon's first season produced a 9–1 opener and a championship. 2021 Chicago Sky 2–4 33% ▶ 2021 · Chicago Sky The asterisk. Chicago entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, knocked out three higher-seeded teams, and won the title despite a losing May. 2020 Seattle Storm N/A Season opened in July ▶ 2020 · Seattle Storm The Wubble season — condensed schedule started July 25 in Bradenton, Florida. No May games played. 2019 Washington Mystics 0–1 0% ▶ 2019 · Washington Mystics Washington opened the year on the final day of May and lost it. From there, Elena Delle Donne carried them to the franchise's first title. 2018 Seattle Storm 5–1 83% ▶ 2018 · Seattle Storm Breanna Stewart's MVP season opened with a 5–1 May and finished with a sweep of the Mystics in the Finals. 2017 Minnesota Lynx 6–0 100% ▶ 2017 · Minnesota Lynx A perfect 6–0 May for the Lynx en route to their fourth title in seven years. 2016 Los Angeles Sparks 5–0 100% ▶ 2016 · Los Angeles Sparks A 5–0 start set the tone for L.A.'s first title since 2002, capped by a Game 5 win over Minnesota. 2015 Minnesota Lynx N/A Season opened in June ▶ 2015 · Minnesota Lynx Season opened June 5. Minnesota's third title came without a single May game on the schedule. 2014 Phoenix Mercury 3–1 75% ▶ 2014 · Phoenix Mercury A 3–1 May for Phoenix, which would go on to win 29 of 34 games and a third championship. 2013 Minnesota Lynx N/A Season opened in June ▶ 2013 · Minnesota Lynx Season opened June 1. The Lynx ran through the playoffs undefeated. 2012 Indiana Fever 3–0 100% ▶ 2012 · Indiana Fever A 3–0 May for the Fever, who upset the heavily favored Lynx in the Finals behind Tamika Catchings. 2011 Minnesota Lynx N/A Season opened in June ▶ 2011 · Minnesota Lynx Season opened June 3. The first of Minnesota's four titles in seven years. 2010 Seattle Storm 5–1 83% ▶ 2010 · Seattle Storm A 5–1 May launched a 28-win regular season and a sweep of Atlanta in the Finals. 2009 Phoenix Mercury N/A Season opened in June ▶ 2009 · Phoenix Mercury Season opened June 6. Phoenix's second title in three years. 2008 Detroit Shock 5–1 83% ▶ 2008 · Detroit Shock A 5–1 May for Detroit, which captured its third title in six years. 2007 Phoenix Mercury 4–1 80% ▶ 2007 · Phoenix Mercury Phoenix's first title, with Diana Taurasi leading a high-octane offense out of a 4–1 May. 2006 Detroit Shock 2–1 67% ▶ 2006 · Detroit Shock A modest 2–1 May, but Detroit closed strong and beat Sacramento in five games for the title. 2005 Sacramento Monarchs 3–0 100% ▶ 2005 · Sacramento Monarchs A 3–0 May for the only Sacramento title in WNBA history. 2004 Seattle Storm 2–1 67% ▶ 2004 · Seattle Storm A 2–1 May for Seattle's first title, behind Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson. 2003 Detroit Shock 0–1 0% ▶ 2003 · Detroit Shock Detroit dropped its only May game and still went on to one of the great worst-to-first stories in WNBA history. 2002 Los Angeles Sparks 3–0 100% ▶ 2002 · Los Angeles Sparks A 3–0 May for L.A., which repeated as champion behind Lisa Leslie. 2001 Los Angeles Sparks 1–0 100% ▶ 2001 · Los Angeles Sparks A 1–0 May for the Sparks' first title. 2000 Houston Comets 2–0 100% ▶ 2000 · Houston Comets A 2–0 May for the fourth and final Houston title of the original dynasty. 1999 Houston Comets N/A Season opened in June ▶ 1999 · Houston Comets Season opened June 10. The Comets' third straight title. 1998 Houston Comets N/A Season opened in June ▶ 1998 · Houston Comets Season opened June 13. Houston's second straight title. 1997 Houston Comets N/A Season opened in June ▶ 1997 · Houston Comets The inaugural season opened June 21. Houston was the league's first champion. All Champions Combined 29 champs · 1997–2025 · 91 May games played 73–18 80.2% The WNBA has opened its season in mid-May since 2022. In that four-year window, every champion has posted a winning May record — and three of the four titles have been won by Las Vegas. 22–5 Combined May Record, 2022–2025 Champions — .815 Win % 2025 Las Vegas Aces Threepeat-blocker. 3–2 60.0% 2024 New York Liberty The Liberty opened the year as the favorite and lived up to it — a 6–2 May was the third-best mark by a champion in this dataset. 6–2 75.0% 2023 Las Vegas Aces Vegas' second straight title. 4–0 100% 2022 Las Vegas Aces The best May ever by a champion in this dataset. 9–1 90.0% Champions split by their May start. Many older champions played few or zero May games (the league didn't open until June for years), so the meaningful sample lives in the rows with 5+ May games. Hot May Start (5+ games, winning record) 9 Champions who played at least five May games and finished above .500. Nine of ten meaningful-sample champions fit this profile — the dominant pattern. 2025Vegas · 3–2 2024NY · 6–2 2022Vegas · 9–1 2018Seattle · 5–1 2017Minnesota · 6–0 2016LA · 5–0 2010Seattle · 5–1 2008Detroit · 5–1 2007Phoenix · 4–1 Slow May Start (5+ games, losing record) 1 The lone exception. The 2021 Chicago Sky went 2–4 in May and ran the table from the No. 6 seed all the way to the title — proof that May is signal, not gospel. 2021Chicago · 2–4 Small Sample (1–4 May games) 11 Champions whose seasons opened in late May. Combined record is strong but the sample size per team is too thin to draw conclusions on its own. 2023Vegas · 4–0 2019Washington · 0–1 2014Phoenix · 3–1 2012Indiana · 3–0 2006Detroit · 2–1 2005Sacramento · 3–0 2004Seattle · 2–1 2003Detroit · 0–1 2002LA · 3–0 2001LA · 1–0 2000Houston · 2–0 No May Games (June-Start Seasons) 8 Eight champions never played a May game because the season opened in June (or July, in 2020). These years are excluded from any May-record analysis. 2020Seattle 2015Minnesota 2013Minnesota 2011Minnesota 2009Phoenix 1999Houston 1998Houston 1997Houston

How Strong May Records Predict WNBA Champions

This century, the WNBA's regular season has expanded from 32 games (from 2000 to 2002) to 34 (from 2003-22), then 40 (from 2023-24) and now a 44-game docket over the past two seasons.

Though the league year has expanded (along with the number of teams to the current 15), it's important for would-be WNBA championship contenders to start on the right foot. Each of the past four title winners have posted a combined record of 22-5 (.815) in May, making this a WNBA betting trend worth watching.

This topic affects WNBA playoff odds and has become more relevant in recent seasons, which have been starting earlier. Eight times in league history, the season didn't even start until after May, and in several other years there were three or fewer games in the calendar's fifth month.

Las Vegas Aces May Success and Championship Blueprint

Over that span, each of the three Las Vegas Aces' championship teams have hit the ground running on The Strip. The 2022 squad posted the best May record (9-1) in WNBA history.

A'ja Wilson and company also started 4-0 in 2023 and 3-2 last season to get their championship campaigns underway with a solid WNBA win-loss record early.

Given the presence of Wilson and her four WNBA MVPs, along with veterans such as Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, roster construction has played a key role in Vegas' steady ascent of late, making the Aces a consistent favorite at legal sports betting apps.

There's proof in the pudding about whatever head coach Becky Hammon has been doing in Sin City. That .815 winning percentage in May over the three championship seasons since 2022 in Las Vegas speaks for itself.

One Team That Bucked the Hot Start Trend

Only one eventual WNBA champion posted a sub-.500 record in May after playing more than one game that month. That was the Chicago Sky in 2021.

That year, coach James Wade's team marched through the playoffs despite a 16-16 regular-season record. The Sky rebounded from a 2-4 start in May to reach the playoffs, where they knocked off the Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury in succession to win the league title.

Chicago got hot at the right time, but it's also easy to look back and see how they succeeded and paid out nicely at the time for backers at sports betting sites. Two-time MVP Candace Parker and four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper called the shots offensively and five-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, who led the league in assists, manned the point for the Sky that season.

All told, Chicago's five starters all averaged double-digit scoring during the team's surprise title run, Vandersloot dished out 8.6 assists per game and Parker pulled down 8.4 rebounds on average to pace the Sky's attack.

New York Liberty 2026 WNBA Championship Odds and May Schedule

This season, 2026 WNBA championship futures odds can give us a clue to which clubs could fit the pattern of May success stories.

The New York Liberty have the top title odds across five major U.S. online sportsbooks, with futures ranging from +220 (on bet365, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics) to +350 at BetMGM Sportsbook. New York leads the 15-team league on each odds board.

All told, New York's average betting odds are +246 (or 28.9%) when you divide the team's futures across those five operators. The next closest club is the Aces at +413, demonstrating oddsmakers' collective belief that Sabrina Ionescu (above) and company will hit the ground running this WNBA season.

This year, New York has nine games in May, starting with Friday's opener at home against the Connecticut Sun. FanDuel Sportsbook installed the Liberty as a 11.5-point favorite in the Tri-State showdown as of May 7.

After that, New York has three straight road games. Sunday, the Liberty travel to Washington to face the Mystics, then has two in a row in Oregon against the expansion Portland Fire (on May 12 and 14). A five-game homestand against the Golden State Valkyries (May 21), Dallas Wings (May 24), Fire (May 25) and Phoenix Mercury (May 27 and 29) closes the month. That gives New York sports betting customers plenty of chances to dive into the new season.

The Liberty avoids the other top four preseason WNBA odds title contenders (the Aces, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx) in May. So there's a non-zero chance that New York starts the year 9-0, potentially paving the way for Chris DeMarco's club to knock off the Aces as the top performer in May and likely one of the WNBA best bets.

One thing to remember: The 29 eventual WNBA champions won 80.2% (73-18) of their games during May in those seasons. The importance of starting fast, beginning with Friday's opening night of games, is evident.

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