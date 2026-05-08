WNBA Opening Night DFS Strategy and Injury Value Picks

After an abbreviated offseason, the 2026 WNBA season has arrived with a three-game Opening Night featuring one of the league's newest franchises in the Toronto Tempo, as well as last year's expansion success story in the Golden State Valkyries.

Although it's Opening Night, there are already several key absences around the league that should create DFS value to begin the season. We'll take a look at some of the key situations to monitor and analyze players who could step up.

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Washington Mystics at Toronto Tempo

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

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Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -9.5

O/U: 160

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shey Peddy G Lower Leg OUT 5/10/2026 Aaliyah Edwards F Thigh OUT 5/10/2026 Nell Angloma F Not Injury Related OUT 5/13/2026 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 5/18/2026

New York

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

Connecticut is embarking on its sunset season in 2026, as the franchise is slated to move to Houston ahead of the 2027 campaign. The Sun had the third-worst record in the WNBA last year at 11-33, and while they lost Marina Mabrey to the expansion draft during the offseason while Tina Charles also announced her retirement, the team has several encouraging players for this season. Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan (overseas commitment) should have plenty of chances to build upon their momentum from 2025 in the backcourt, while Aneesah Morrow is a promising young frontcourt talent, and Brittney Griner should help to provide veteran leadership. Rivers and Morrow could see particularly large roles on Opening Night due to Connecticut's early-season absences.

The Liberty are attempting to put together a bounceback season under new head coach Chris DeMarco in 2026, but they have a lengthy injury report for Friday's Opening Night matchup, and some of the most notable absences include Satou Sabally (illness), Sabrina Ionescu (foot), Leonie Fiebich (overseas commitment) and Rebecca Allen (reconditioning). However, the Liberty still have plenty of star power available for Friday's matchup who should provide ample DFS value, including Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who will return to the court after missing all of last season.

at Toronto Tempo Washington Mysticsat Toronto Tempo

Line: Mystics -1.0

O/U: 160.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Tempo

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Michaela Onyenwere F Leg OUT 5/10/2026 Cotie McMahon F Elbow OUT 5/15/2026

Toronto

Name Pos Injury Status Return Isabelle Harrison F Hand OUT 5/13/2026 Maria Kliundikova C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027 Yvonne Ejim F Personal OFS 5/1/2027 Adja Kane C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027 Saffron Shiels F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027 Charlise Dunn F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

The Mystics' main offseason signing was Michaela Onyenwere (leg), but the team had three first-round picks this year who will join their already talented young core. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron will attempt to take another step following stellar rookie seasons, while Georgia Amoore will make her WNBA debut in 2026 after missing her rookie year due to a torn ACL. Shakira Austin is one of the most efficient per-minute players in the league and will provide a veteran presence in the frontcourt to complement Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic and Cotie McMahon (elbow).

The Tempo made a flashy hire at head coach ahead of their inaugural season by bringing in championship-winning coach Sandy Brondello, and they acquired several intriguing players via the expansion draft and free agency. Julie Allemand was the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Expansion Draft, while Marina Mabrey was also selected in the first round. Both guards have plenty of upside heading into 2026, along with Brittney Sykes, who split time between Washington and Seattle last year. In the frontcourt, Temi Fagbenle has emerged as a formidable WNBA option in recent years and will have an opportunity to make an impact for a franchise during its inaugural season for a second consecutive year.

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

Line: Valkyries -5.0

O/U: 156.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Valkyries vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OUT 5/10/2026 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OUT 5/10/2026 Awa Fam C Not Injury Related OUT 5/20/2026 Ezi Magbegor C Foot OUT 6/1/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for WNBA Opening Night

The Valkyries outperformed expectations as an expansion team last season and qualified for the playoffs, and they retained plenty of their star power for the 2026 campaign while also acquiring Gabby Williams. Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes should provide solid production in the backcourt, while Janelle Salaun, Kiah Stokes, Kayla Thornton and Laeticia Amihere are candidates to take on increased work in 2026 since Iliana Rupert is slated to miss the entire season due to a pregnancy.

The Storm have a new look in 2026 after Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins departed during the offseason, while Gabby Williams will be on the other side of the court on Opening Night after leaving for Golden State. The team will also be without Ezi Magbegor (foot) for the first few weeks of the season, and 2026 No. 3 pick Awa Fam is still overseas to begin the regular season. Dominique Malonga should have increased opportunities to contribute during her second year in the WNBA, while Natisha Hiedeman, Flau'jae Johnson and Lexie Brown are options to see increased work in the backcourt.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Rivers is coming off a promising rookie season and should take on a leading role in Connecticut's backcourt on Opening Night since Leila Lacan (overseas commitment) and Shey Peddy (lower leg) will be unavailable. The Mystics will be playing without Michaela Onyenwere (leg) during Friday's matchup, which should create increased opportunities for Iriafen, especially since Shakira Austin missed the preseason and Lauren Betts could be brought along slowly early in her rookie year. Williams is poised to handle a prominent role for the Valkyries this year and will have extra motivation on Opening Night against her former team.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Laney-Hamilton missed the entire 2025 campaign following left knee surgery, but she'll return to the court in 2026. While she was brought along slowly during the preseason due to reconditioning, she could be thrust into a prominent role right away to begin the regular season due to the absences for the Liberty, and she should be one of the most popular picks on the slate at her minimum salary. Similar to Laney-Hamilton, Amoore will be back in action after missing all of last year due to a knee injury. The Mystics will have more flexibility to bring Amoore along slowly if they choose since they won't be dealing with as many absences as New York, but Amoore should still provide value at her low salary. Finally, of the top salaries on Friday's slate, Jones is one of the most intriguing options since she could get as many minutes as she can handle as long as the score remains relatively close.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.