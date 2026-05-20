WNBA DFS Lineup Strategy and Key Picks for May 20

The WNBA had several light slates to begin the week, including two games Monday and just one matchup Tuesday. However, three games will take place Wednesday, including plenty of intriguing DFS options. The Sky are the last remaining team in the league to not yet play at home in 2026, and while they'll play their home opener Wednesday, they'll do so without Rickea Jackson, who will miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign due to a torn ACL. The Sun are the last winless team remaining in the WNBA, but they'll attempt to enter the win column against a Storm team playing without Dominique Malonga (concussion) on Wednesday.

WNBA Schedule Today

Portland Fire at Indiana Fever

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

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Portland Fire at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -12.0

O/U: 179.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Fire vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Portland

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Fire vs. Fever

The Fire have demonstrated decent cohesion early in their inaugural season, going 2-2 over the first four games of the season, including a win over the Liberty. However, they could be a bit shorthanded in the backcourt Wednesday, as Kamiah Smalls (ankle) is questionable after missing Monday's win over Connecticut, while Carla Leite (ankle) is questionable after missing the last two games. Leite still has the second-highest DFS salary on the team on both platforms. Her risk factor is slightly mitigated by the fact that the Fire have the first game on the slate, giving DFS managers time to pivot if needed, but it's not yet clear whether she'll have any limitations if she's available. Sug Sutton and Sarah Ashlee Barker each have mid-range salaries and could provide value if Leite and/or Smalls are out, but I'd fade Sutton and Barker if either of the other two guards are able to suit up.

Fresh off her first double-double of the season, Caitlin Clark has the highest DFS salary on both platforms. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in each of her last three appearances, though she provides slightly more value at her $8,500 salary on FanDuel. The rest of the team has been somewhat inconsistent, including Aliyah Boston, who will return from a one-game absence due to a lower-leg injury, but DFS managers looking for some mid-range value on the team could take a chance on Monique Billings or Lexie Hull.

at Chicago Sky Dallas Wingsat Chicago Sky

Line: Wings -2.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Wings vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

No injuries to report.

Chicago

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Wings vs. Sky

The Wings have altered their rotation slightly early in the season, including Alanna Smith playing just seven minutes during Monday's win over the Mystics. Paige Bueckers has the highest salary on the team on both platforms, and she's a decent option at her salary on FanDuel, but there are several other players around the league who could provide better value on DraftKings in the high-tier salary range. Most of the other Wings players are relatively risky at their current salaries on DraftKings, but there's some value to be found on FanDuel for DFS managers hoping to capitalize on some talented players who have been somewhat inconsistent. Jessica Shepard would have provided over 5x value at her current salary in her two best performances of the season, while Arike Ogunbowale would have provided over 4x value in three of her four outings. I lean slightly toward Ogunbowale since her lower salary would lead to flexibility elsewhere on DFS rosters, but both are intriguing options.

The Sky have had a strong start to the season with a 3-1 record, but they got some bad news Tuesday, as Rickea Jackson was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL. However, Skylar Diggins will return to action following a one-game absence due to an eye injury. At her current salary on FanDuel, she would have provided at least 5x value in her first two appearances of the season. It's not yet clear whether she'll face any limitations Wednesday, but she has plenty of upside despite having the team's highest DFS salary. Kamilla Cardoso has the highest salary but also has considerable upside, especially after bouncing back Sunday against the Lynx following a pair of lackluster performances. In Chicago's first game without Jackson, Gabriela Jaquez, Natasha Cloud and Jacy Sheldon could see increased work. Sheldon's production has been slightly down since Cloud returned to action, but all three of them are decent options for Wednesday's slate.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -1.0

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Olivia Nelson-Ododa C Ankle OUT 5/22/2026 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 5/22/2026

Seattle

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Sun vs. Storm

On DraftKings, the two Connecticut players with the highest salaries are expected to come off the bench, which isn't shocking given how productive Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers have been early in the season. I'm not heavily targeting either player on DraftKings since other top-tier players around the league have more upside in that salary range, but I like both of their value on FanDuel. Morrow still has the team's highest salary but would have provided at least 4x value in her last four appearances at her current salary. Rivers has the team's fourth-highest salary on FanDuel at $5,200 and is a much more appealing option on that platform. Aaliyah Edwards and Hailey Van Lith are two of the more intriguing players on the team with mid-range salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel, while Brittney Griner is also appealing on FanDuel.

The Storm have three players with DFS salaries at $7,000 or above on DraftKings, and I'm fading most of the team at their current salaries on the platform, but Zia Cooke at $5,500 and Jade Melbourne at $7,000 are candidates to provide value despite having some inconsistent performances early in 2026. Conversely, none of the team's players have high-range DFS salaries on FanDuel, as Jade Melbourne has the highest salary at $5,800. Stefanie Dolson has been consistent early in the season, and I like her value at $4,300, especially since Seattle will be playing without Dominique Malonga (concussion), while Natisha Hiedeman also has appeal at the same salary.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Cardoso has been one of Chicago's most productive players early in the 2026 campaign, and her sizable role in the frontcourt should continue since the Sky will be without both Rickea Jackson (knee) and Azura Stevens (knee) during Wednesday's matchup. Ogunbowale hasn't displayed as much upside since Paige Bueckers was drafted No. 1 overall by Dallas, but Ogunbowale has been consistent early in 2026 and would provide value at her current salary. Cloud came off the bench during her first appearance with the team but joined the starting lineup Sunday against the Lynx. Her role should continue to grow as she acclimates to her new team, and there should be increased opportunities sans Jackson.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

All five of these picks are split between just two teams, but I believe that there's plenty of mid-range salary value to be found on DraftKings on Wednesday. Griner didn't miss a beat in her return to the court Monday against Portland, and I'm expecting another strong performance against a Seattle frontcourt that will be playing without Dominique Malonga (concussion). Carleton has been slightly inconsistent early in the season but would have provided strong value in two of her last three appearances at her current salary. Sutton has had consistent DFS production in her two appearances this season, and I'd expect that her results will remain elevated if Carla Leite (ankle) is unavailable.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.