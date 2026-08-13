WNBA DFS picks for Aug. 13: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to help build winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 13

Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and provides plenty of star power along with cost-effective options. Angel Reese and the Dream head to Connecticut, Jonquel Jones and the Liberty look to defend home court against Los Angeles, and A'ja Wilson and the Aces aim to earn a second consecutive victory against the Mystics. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun: Dream 8-7 on road; Sun 5-10 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty: Sparks 7-9 on road; Liberty 11-5 at home

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces: Mystics 8-7 on road; Aces 10-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg), Indya Nivar (personal): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee): Questionable

Los Angeles Sparks - Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): OUT

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Las Vegas Aces - Justine Pissott (leg): Questionable; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion), Dana Evans (leg), Kierstan Bell (personal): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($7,700) at Sun

Howard hasn't exactly been a consistent source of production recently, though she's still generated 32.1 or more FD points in four of her last five appearances. The star wing erupted for 49.4 FD points in the June 2 win over the Sun, when she closed with 36 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,500) vs. Mystics

Young continues to rack up well-rounded performances and has reached the 20-point threshold in eight of her last nine appearances. The star guard has amassed between 41.5 and 61.3 DK points in five of her last six outings, during which she has averaged 24.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Angel Reese, Dream ($8,100) at Sun

Reese has recorded 36.2 or more FD points in five of her last six outings, grabbing double-digit boards in each of them. During that period, the All-Star has averaged 17.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.2 minutes per tilt. In her lone appearance against Connecticut this season, Reese tallied 36.1 FD points.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,600) vs. Mystics

Wilson is coming off a 56.8 DK-point performance in Tuesday's win over Washington, and she dropped 64.8 DK points in the July 22 loss to the Mystics. The superstar center has notched three double-doubles through five appearances in August, during which she has averaged 25.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

NaLyssa Smith, Aces ($6,000) vs. Mystics

Smith has tallied 26.3-plus FD points in five of her last six outings, including a 30.2 FD-point performance against the Mystics on Tuesday. Over that six-game stretch, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Jonquel Jones, Liberty ($9,700) vs. Sparks

There are a plethora of elite options Thursday, so relying on fewer players around the middle of the board is a strong play. Jones has supplied between 34.8 and 48.3 DK points in four of her last five outings, averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 27.4 minutes per contest during that time.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Brionna Jones, Dream ($5,200) at Sun

Jones continues to play limited minutes off the bench, though she offers a relatively safe floor. The veteran center has finished with at least 19.5 FD points in six of her eight regular-season appearances, averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 18.4 minutes per showing in 2026.

DraftKings

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Mystics ($3,000) at Aces

Laney-Hamilton made her team debut in Tuesday's loss to Las Vegas, contributing six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 14 minutes en route to 13.5 DK points. For DFS managers trying to fill out rosters, the veteran guard is a cost-effective option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.