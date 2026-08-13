Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 13
Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and provides plenty of star power along with cost-effective options. Angel Reese and the Dream head to Connecticut, Jonquel Jones and the Liberty look to defend home court against Los Angeles, and A'ja Wilson and the Aces aim to earn a second consecutive victory against the Mystics. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.
Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.
WNBA Games Today
Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun: Dream 8-7 on road; Sun 5-10 at home
Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty: Sparks 7-9 on road; Liberty 11-5 at home
Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces: Mystics 8-7 on road; Aces 10-5 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
WNBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.
Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg), Indya Nivar (personal): OUT
Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee): Questionable
Los Angeles Sparks - Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): OUT
New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT
Washington Mystics - None
Las Vegas Aces - Justine Pissott (leg): Questionable; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion), Dana Evans (leg), Kierstan Bell (personal): OUT
Elite WNBA DFS Players
Guards
FanDuel
Rhyne Howard, Dream ($7,700) at Sun
Howard hasn't exactly been a consistent source of production recently, though she's still generated 32.1 or more FD points in four of her last five appearances. The star wing erupted for 49.4 FD points in the June 2 win over the Sun, when she closed with 36 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.
DraftKings
Jackie Young, Aces ($10,500) vs. Mystics
Young continues to rack up well-rounded performances and has reached the 20-point threshold in eight of her last nine appearances. The star guard has amassed between 41.5 and 61.3 DK points in five of her last six outings, during which she has averaged 24.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.
Forwards/Centers
FanDuel
Angel Reese, Dream ($8,100) at Sun
Reese has recorded 36.2 or more FD points in five of her last six outings, grabbing double-digit boards in each of them. During that period, the All-Star has averaged 17.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.2 minutes per tilt. In her lone appearance against Connecticut this season, Reese tallied 36.1 FD points.
DraftKings
A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,600) vs. Mystics
Wilson is coming off a 56.8 DK-point performance in Tuesday's win over Washington, and she dropped 64.8 DK points in the July 22 loss to the Mystics. The superstar center has notched three double-doubles through five appearances in August, during which she has averaged 25.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.
Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks
FanDuel
NaLyssa Smith, Aces ($6,000) vs. Mystics
Smith has tallied 26.3-plus FD points in five of her last six outings, including a 30.2 FD-point performance against the Mystics on Tuesday. Over that six-game stretch, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per tilt.
DraftKings
Jonquel Jones, Liberty ($9,700) vs. Sparks
There are a plethora of elite options Thursday, so relying on fewer players around the middle of the board is a strong play. Jones has supplied between 34.8 and 48.3 DK points in four of her last five outings, averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 27.4 minutes per contest during that time.
WNBA DFS Value Picks
FanDuel
Brionna Jones, Dream ($5,200) at Sun
Jones continues to play limited minutes off the bench, though she offers a relatively safe floor. The veteran center has finished with at least 19.5 FD points in six of her eight regular-season appearances, averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 18.4 minutes per showing in 2026.
DraftKings
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Mystics ($3,000) at Aces
Laney-Hamilton made her team debut in Tuesday's loss to Las Vegas, contributing six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 14 minutes en route to 13.5 DK points. For DFS managers trying to fill out rosters, the veteran guard is a cost-effective option.