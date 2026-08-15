WNBA DFS picks for Aug. 15: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to help craft winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups, featuring Sonia Citron, A'ja Wilson and Olivia Miles.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 15

Saturday's three-game slate begins with a matinee between the Liberty and Sun, who are seeking their first win over New York this season. Later, Shakira Austin and the Mystics welcome the Sparks, while the Aces and Lynx finish the slate in a star-studded contest. Below, I'll outline my elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun: Liberty 9-9 on road; Sun 5-11 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics: Sparks on three-game slide, 7-10 on road; Mystics 11-6 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces: Lynx on three-game winning streak, 14-2 on road; Aces 11-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (foot): Questionable; Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee), Aaliyah Edwards (ankle): Questionable

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink (ribs): Questionable; Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Minnesota Lynx - Emma Cechova (knee): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Justine Pissott (knee): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg), Kierstan Bell (personal), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($8,200) at Aces

Miles is coming off a 3-of-13 shooting performance in Wednesday's win over Portland, though she has been able to bounce back from poor shooting efforts all season. The rookie guard has supplied at least 39.3 FD points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 22.0 points, 7.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 34.0 minutes per showing during that span.

DraftKings

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($9,300) vs. Sparks

Citron enters a favorable matchup against the Sparks, who have allowed the most points per game to guards this season. The star guard dropped 37.3 DK points in her lone appearance versus Los Angeles in 2026, and she has recorded at least 33.8 in two of her last three games. She has averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in seven outings since the All-Star break.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,600) vs. Lynx

Wilson had just 31.1 FD points in her last outing against Minnesota and is coming off a 31.2 FD-point performance in Thursday's win over the Mystics, so she'll look to bounce back this time around. The superstar center has notched 44.2 or more FD points in four of her last six appearances, averaging 23.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 34.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

DraftKings

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($11,000) vs. Sparks

Austin has consistently put up elite numbers recently, posting 39.0-plus DK points in six consecutive contests. During that time, the 26-year-old center has averaged 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. Breanna Stewart ($11,400) is also a strong option in Connecticut, as she has dropped 54.0 and 49.3 DK points against the Sun this season.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($6,000) at Aces

Williams has struggled over her last two games, though she has fared relatively well against the Aces this season, including a 38.9 FD-point performance in last Saturday's meeting. The veteran guard has finished with at least 26.6 FD points in four of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 13.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.2 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($7,700) at Mystics

Wheeler has struggled with efficiency over the last two games, though she's remained a productive facilitator and dropped 21 points in her last outing versus Washington. The veteran guard has supplied between 24.0 and 33.3 DK points in five of her seven games since the All-Star break, during which she has averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 27.9 minutes per contest.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Chelsea Gray, Aces ($5,900) vs. Lynx

Gray has scored single-digit points in two of her last three games and has dished out fewer dimes than usual of late, so she'll be looking to bounce back at home against Minnesota. The 33-year-old offers plenty of upside at this price point and has finished with at least 23.9 FD points in three of her last five appearances.

DraftKings

Marine Johannes, Liberty ($5,500) at Sun

Johannes has posted 19.0 or more DK points in two of her last three appearances, scoring 27 points in the first of those three games. In two matchups this season, the 31-year-old guard has logged 35.8 and 18.0 DK points versus Connecticut, against whom she has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest. While she isn't guaranteed to see as heavy of a workload, especially if Sabrina Ionescu (foot) is cleared to play, Johannes still enters a fairly favorable matchup and figures to see meaningful run off the bench.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.