WNBA DFS picks for Aug. 16: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to help craft winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups, featuring Carla Leite, Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 16

Sunday's slate begins at 5:00 p.m. ET with two matchups. Kicking off the night, Courtney Vandersloot and the Sky head to Seattle, while Aliyah Boston and the Fever take on Angel Reese and the Dream. Closing out the slate, Carla Leite and the Fire face Phoenix. Below, I'll outline today's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm: Sky on three-game slide, 4-13 on road; Storm 5-12 at home

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream: Fever on three-game winning streak, 9-6 on road; Dream 12-5 at home

Portland Fire at Phoenix Mercury: Fire 6-10 on road; Mercury 5-10 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Chicago Sky - Sydney Taylor (groin), Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Natisha Hiedeman (shoulder), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable

Atlanta Dream - Jordin Canada (illness), Te-Hina Paopao (leg): Questionable; Brionna Jones (leg): OUT

Portland Fire - Sania Feagin (knee): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Kelsey Plum (calf): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Carla Leite, Fire ($6,200) at Mercury

Leite has supplied between 27.6 and 44.3 FD points in each of her last four outings in which she logged at least five minutes, averaging 20.5 points, 9.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per game during that time. The second-year point guard is coming off a 27.6 FD-point performance but put up just seven shots in 27 minutes, so there's room for improvement Sunday.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($10,300) vs. Fever

Howard has been on fire of late, recording 48.5 or more DK points in three of her last four appearances while shooting 54.1 percent from downtown in that stretch. In seven outings since the All-Star break, the star wing has averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks across 32.7 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($8,000) vs. Dream

Boston offers a safe floor, as she has provided 32.1 FD points or more in six consecutive contests. The star center has racked up three double-doubles over that six-game stretch, during which she has averaged 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 30.8 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,600) vs. Fever

While Reese has scored in single figures in two of her last three games, she's grabbed double-digit boards in seven straight games. The star forward has finished with at least 34.5 DK points in each of those seven outings, during which she has averaged 16.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 31.6 minutes per showing.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kahleah Copper, Mercury ($5,800) vs. Fire

With Kelsey Plum (lower leg) sidelined, Copper has the opportunity to take on increased usage. She hasn't been at her best recently, though the veteran guard offers significant upside at this price point. She's scored at least 14 points in 11 consecutive contests, averaging 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.8 minutes per game over that period.

DraftKings

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky ($7,400) at Storm

Vandersloot has struggled as a scorer of late, though the veteran guard has still tallied at least 24.0 DK points in five of her last nine games, during which she has averaged 9.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.0 minutes per tilt. She's dished out just seven assists over the Sky's last two games, so there's room for improvement against Seattle on Sunday.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Noemie Brochant, Mercury ($4,500) vs. Fire

Brochant is coming off a 24-point, five-steal performance in which she dropped 44.1 FD points, so it would be surprising if she didn't see significant minutes Sunday. The 26-year-old has logged at least 21 minutes in four consecutive contests, shooting 65.6 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span.

DraftKings

Jordan Horston, Storm ($4,900) vs. Sky

Although Flau'jae Johnson (ankle) is set to return to action Sunday, Natisha Hiedeman (shoulder) will hit the inactive list, so Horston is likely to remain in the starting five. She has generated 21.0 or more DK points in three straight outings, during which she has averaged 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.