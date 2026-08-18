WNBA DFS picks for Aug. 18: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to help build winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups, featuring Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 18

Tuesday's four-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The night begins with the Sparks facing Leila Lacan and the Sun, while Caitlin Clark and the Fever head to Toronto. Closing out the slate, the Liberty go up against the Sky as the Dream take on the Aces in a star-studded matchup. In this article, I'll spotlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and cost-effective picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun: Sparks on four-game slide, 7-11 on road; Sun 5-12 at home

Indiana Fever at Toronto Tempo: Fever on four-game winning streak, 10-6 on road; Tempo on 10-game slide, 6-11 at home

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky: Liberty 10-9 on road; Sky 8-9 at home

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces: Dream 9-7 on road; Aces 11-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink (ribs), Erica Wheeler (ankle), Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): Questionable

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee), Aaliyah Edwards (ankle): Questionable

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot): Questionable; Maria Conde (calf), Julie Allemand (thigh), Nyara Sabally (calf): OUT

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (foot): Questionable; Leonie Fiebich (foot), Satou Sabally (concussion): OUT

Chicago Sky - Sydney Taylor (groin): Questionable; Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Jordin Canada (illness): Probable; Brionna Jones (leg): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($8,100) vs. Dream

Young struggled with efficiency and scored just eight points in Saturday's loss to Minnesota, though she still dished out nine dimes. The star guard has finished with at least 38.7 FD points in five of her seven outings this month, during which she has averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 triples in 33.6 minutes per game. She had 52.2 FD points when these two teams last met.

DraftKings

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($12,000) at Tempo

Clark has been a stat-stuffing machine recently, racking up four double-doubles and a triple-double in her last seven appearances. The star floor general has supplied between 42.3 and 54.5 DK points in four straight games, averaging 25.8 points, 10.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 43.8 percent from deep in 36.5 minutes per tilt over that span.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($8,200) at Tempo

Boston is coming off a 63.8 FD-point performance in which she recorded a double-double and eight combined steals-plus-blocks. She's listed as probable for Tuesday's contest with a lingering lower-leg injury, so she's expected to suit up. The star center has closed with 38.4-plus FD points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 17.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game during that time.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,500) vs. Dream

Wilson is coming off a 32-point performance and has posted at least 42.5 DK points in five of her seven appearances in August. On the month, the superstar center is averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field across 34.0 minutes per showing.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Rae Burrell, Sparks ($6,300) at Sun

Burrell has been highly productive of late, scoring 19 or more points in three straight games while tallying at least 29.1 FD points in each of them. During that span, she has averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest. Additionally, Erica Wheeler (ankle) is questionable to play, so Burrell could take on increased playmaking duties.

DraftKings

Isabelle Harrison, Tempo ($6,700) vs. Fever

Harrison started Wednesday's loss to Dallas, dropping 28.0 DK points in 30 minutes. Maria Conde (calf), Nyara Sabally (calf) and Julie Allemand (thigh) will all be unavailable Tuesday, so Harrison is likely to remain in the starting five and hold onto significant minutes. As a starter this season (15 games), she has averaged 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 25.6 minutes per tilt.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Leila Lacan, Sun ($5,300) vs. Sparks

Lacan offers a solid floor at this price point, as she has notched 18.2 or more FD points in six of her last seven appearances. Over that period, the second-year point guard has averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 26.4 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Madina Okot, Dream ($4,500) at Aces

With Brionna Jones (leg) sidelined, Okot figures to see increased playing time off the bench. She's logged 16-plus minutes seven times this season, finishing with at least 23.8 DK points in five of them. She's averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 18.1 minutes per contest in those seven games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.