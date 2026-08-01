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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 2

The WNBA closes out the first weekend of the month with a four-game slate Sunday that includes a pair of matinee matchups followed by two evening games. The Lynx will host the Fever in the first game during a matchup between two teams in the mix to host home games during the playoffs. The Sparks will then travel to Portland to face the Fire as both teams attempt to snap losing streaks and gain some second-half momentum. Later, the Wings host the Sun as Dallas attempts to end a two-game skid, while the Valkyries will host the Tempo to close out the night.

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WNBA Games Today

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx: Fever 8-5 on road, on five-game winning streak; Lynx 11-4 at home, on nine-game winning streak

Los Angeles Sparks at Portland Fire: Sparks 5-8 on road, on six-game losing streak; Fire 5-10 on road, on four-game losing streak

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings: Sun 3-12 on road, on four-game losing streak; Wings 8-5 at home

Toronto Tempo at Golden State Valkyries: Tempo 4-7 on road, on five-game losing streak; Valkyries 11-4 at home

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WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable; Ugonne Onyiah (not with team), Damiris Dantas (knee): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - No injuries to report

Los Angeles Sparks - Monique Akoa Makani (not injury related): Unlikely to play following trade

Portland Fire - No injuries to report

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (foot): Questionable; Aaliyah Edwards (knee): OUT

Dallas Wings - No injuries to report

Toronto Tempo - Marina Mabrey (neck): Questionable; Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning), Brittney Sykes (foot): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - Gabby Williams (reconditioning): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,200) vs. Sun

I also like Caitlin Clark (back) on FanDuel, but since I highlight her in the DraftKings selection, I'll discuss another solid FanDuel play in Bueckers, who has the fourth-highest salary on the platform, $800 less than Clark. Bueckers has had a solid floor over the past month and a half, putting up at least 30 FD points in each of her last 14 appearances while showcasing plenty of upside. The Sun are among the league's worst defenses against opposing guards, which should give Bueckers plenty of opportunities to thrive Sunday.

DraftKings

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($12,000) at Lynx

Clark has the highest salary on DraftKings for Sunday's slate, but the $600 gap between her salary and the next-highest one isn't as significant as one may expect given her recent dominance. Clark is coming off a triple-double against Portland on Friday and has posted at least 51.0 DK points in four of her last five appearances. While the Lynx are a formidable opponent, Clark will likely be leaned upon heavily if the Fever hope to remain competitive Sunday.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($8,000) vs. Sun

For my FanDuel elite picks, I'll stack Wings players against the Sun, as Shepard should have ample opportunities to remain dominant Sunday, especially if Brittney Griner (knee) is sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. Shepard put up just 23.7 FD points during the Wings' matchup against Connecticut on July 2, but she would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in each of her nine appearances since then.

DraftKings

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($10,900) at Fire

After the Sparks traded Kelsey Plum (lower leg) to the Mercury early Sunday morning, more opportunities should be available for other key contributors against the Fire, especially since it seems unlikely that new acquisition Monique Akoa Makani (not injury related) will join Los Angeles in time for Sunday's tipoff. Ogwumike snapped a streak of four consecutive double-doubles Tuesday against the Liberty, but she still posted 44.5 DK points in that matchup and has put up at least 30.8 DK points in each of her last 12 appearances.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Bridget Carleton, Fire ($6,200) vs. Sparks

Carleton has been a solid contributor for most of the year, and she's been an especially strong scorer in recent matchups, posting at least 13 points in each of her last four appearances. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in each of those outings, and the Sparks could be a vulnerable opponent Sunday if they make some trades ahead of the deadline.

DraftKings

Dorka Juhasz, Lynx ($5,000) vs. Fever

Juhasz has been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks, but she usually generates enough defensive production to at least give her a solid fantasy floor. She's coming off a strong performance against the Tempo on Thursday in which she posted 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes, which would have exceeded 5x value at her current salary, and she'll attempt to maintain that momentum against Indiana.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Laura Juskaite, Tempo ($5,200) at Valkyries

Both Juskaite and Brink hover close to the mid-range zone as opposed to the value zone, but I'll highlight the merits of rostering each of them for Sunday's slate. Juskaite is one of my favorite DFS values on FanDuel for the matchup between Toronto and Golden State, and she's scored at least 18 points in back-to-back outings. She had a slightly cold spell leading up to the All-Star break, but she's gotten back on track following the layoff and will attempt to remain productive in a tough matchup.

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($4,800) at Fire

The Sparks parted ways with Kelsey Plum (lower leg) ahead of Sunday's trade deadline, and Brink could see a slight uptick in work against Portland. Brink has made five appearances since mid-July and has scored in double figures in three of those outings. Although she's been somewhat inconsistent overall, she would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in two of her last three appearances.

DraftKings

Alanna Smith, Wings ($3,800) vs. Sun

Smith has had limited opportunities to contribute for most of the 2026 campaign, and she recently missed three games due to a right leg injury. She was available Wednesday against Atlanta but didn't take the court. However, she generated decent production against Washington on Friday, posting 11 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Despite her volatile role this year, Smith's salary is low enough on Sunday's slate to make her an intriguing option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.