From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 20

Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET, when Paige Bueckers and the Wings visit Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Closing out the slate, the Sun look to steal a win on the road against A'ja Wilson and the Aces, while Angel Reese and the Dream head to Los Angeles. Below, I'll highlight tonight's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings: Fever on five-game winning streak, 11-6 on road; Wings 10-6 at home

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces: Sun 3-13 on road; Aces 11-7 at home

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks: Dream 10-7 on road; Sparks on five-game slide, 5-11 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Kelsey Mitchell (illness): Probable

Dallas Wings - Aziaha James (leg), Azzi Fudd (knee), Costanza Verona (personal): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee), Aaliyah Edwards (ankle): Questionable

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (leg): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Erica Wheeler (ankle), Cameron Brink (ribs), Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): Probable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,300) vs. Fever

While she ended with just 23.9 FD points in Monday's loss to Golden State, Bueckers has still reached the 20-point threshold in four consecutive matchups, registering at least 42.8 FD points in three of them. Through seven appearances in August, the star guard has averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.3 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($9,600) at Sparks

Howard struggled in her last outing against Los Angeles, though the Sparks have allowed the most points per game to guards this season. The star wing has scored 17-plus points in seven consecutive games, closing with 44.5 or more DK points in four of those outings while averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 34.9 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,600) vs. Sun

Although rostering Wilson will limit your spending power, she remains one of, if not the most, trustworthy DFS options on a nightly basis. The superstar center has logged 49.9-plus FD points in three of her last four outings and dropped 59.1 FD points when these two teams met last. Over eight appearances in August, she has averaged 25.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals across 34.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,300) at Sparks

Reese continues to stuff the stat sheet and rack up double-doubles. The 24-year-old forward has generated 41.0 or more DK points in seven of her last nine appearances, averaging 16.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 33.1 minutes per showing during that stretch.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Jordin Canada, Dream ($6,900) at Sparks

Canada returned from a one-game absence due to an illness in Tuesday's win over the Aces, when she produced 40.7 FD points. She's reached that mark in two of her last three games and enters a favorable matchup against the Sparks, who have allowed the most points and the fourth-most assists per game to guards this season.

DraftKings

Rae Burrell, Sparks ($8,200) vs. Dream

Burrell has been on fire of late, scoring at least 19 points in four consecutive appearances. The 26-year-old guard has notched between 30.8 and 40.8 DK points in all four of those outings, during which she has averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest. She provided 35.0 DK points when these two teams faced off July 13.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Leila Lacan, Sun ($5,400) at Aces

Lacan struggled with efficiency but still dished out 10 assists in Tuesday's win over the Sparks. The second-year point guard has recorded 18.2-plus FD points in four consecutive games, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.8 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

DraftKings

Saniya Rivers, Sun ($4,800) at Aces

Rivers closed with 27.0 DK points in her last outing, and she erupted for 34.8 DK points when these two teams met last. The 23-year-old guard has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per game against Las Vegas this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.