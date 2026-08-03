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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 3

Monday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with two matchups. Two of the league's top teams, the Aces and Dream, will face off in Atlanta, while Breanna Stewart aims to remain productive against her former team. To finish the night, Kahleah Copper and the Mercury head to Chicago. In this article, I'll outline the slate's elite picks, mid-range targets and value plays to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream: Aces 11-4 on road; Dream on five-game winning streak, 10-4 at home

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty: Storm on eight-game slide, 2-14 on road; Liberty 8-5 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky: Mercury 6-9 on road; Sky 7-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (not with team): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): Probable; Kelsey Plum (lower leg): Questionable

Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee), Azura Stevens (personal): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jordin Canada, Dream ($7,100) vs. Aces

Canada continues to rack up assists and steals, resulting in her dropping between 33.1 and 46.8 FD points in six of her last seven appearances. During that span, the veteran floor general has averaged 11.6 points, 9.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest. She also produced 41.1 FD points in the May 17 loss to the Aces.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,200) at Dream

Young has been on fire of late, providing between 42.8 and 51.5 DK points in four of her last five games while averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.2 minutes per tilt in that time. She went scoreless in her previous contest against Atlanta, though the star guard still stuffed the stat sheet outside the scoring column and finished with 26.3 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,500) at Dream

Wilson has racked up three consecutive double-doubles and has reached the 20-point threshold in each of her last 10 appearances. The superstar center has finished with at least 53.8 DK points in five consecutive games, averaging 32.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.6 minutes per showing over that stretch.

DraftKings

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($11,700) vs. Storm

Stewart continues to produce across the stat sheet and has recorded between 35.3 and 67.3 DK points in 10 consecutive games, supplying 40.5 or more in eight of those outings. During that 10-game stretch, the superstar forward has averaged 25.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.8 minutes per game.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kahleah Copper, Mercury ($6,600) at Sky

Copper has scored at least 18 points in six consecutive contests and could take on increased responsibilities Monday if Kelsey Plum (lower leg), who is listed as questionable while awaiting the results of her physical, is unable to play. Copper has contributed between 27.1 and 35.8 FD points in each of those six games, during which she has averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.8 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Flau'jae Johnson, Storm ($8,800) at Liberty

Johnson is coming off a 2-for-11 shooting performance in Friday's loss to Atlanta and will look to bounce back against New York. She had posted 28.5-plus DK points in the eight games before Friday's loss, averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per game during that time.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($5,800) vs. Mercury

Taylor continues to operate as one of the Sky's top offensive options and will likely see significant usage in Azura Stevens' (personal) stead Monday. Taylor has amassed between 22.2 and 41.1 FD points in each of her last seven games, during which she has averaged 21.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Han Xu, Liberty ($5,300) vs. Storm

Han is fresh off a 17-point performance and has chipped in 23.8 or more DK points in two of her last three games, averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 19.3 minutes per tilt over that period. She closed with 15.0 DK points in the June 25 loss to Seattle.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.