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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 6

Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with a star-studded matchup in Indiana, as Aliyah Boston and the Fever take on A'ja Wilson and the Aces. Later, the Lynx will look to extend their winning streak against the Sparks, who are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The night concludes in Portland, where Nyara Sabally and the Tempo face Megan DiLeo and the Fire. Below, I'll highlight some of my favorite picks, including star players, mid-range targets and value options, to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever: Aces 12-4 on road; Fever 11-5 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx: Sparks 6-9 on road; Lynx on 10-game winning streak, 12-4 at home

Toronto Tempo at Portland Fire: Tempo on seven-game slide, 4-9 on road; Fire 6-9 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (illness): Questionable; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable

Los Angeles Sparks - Ariel Atkins (ribs): Probable

Minnesota Lynx - Chloe Bibby (personal): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Marina Mabrey (neck): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot): OUT

Portland Fire - Bridget Carleton (foot): Probable; Teja Oblak (knee): Doubtful

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,600) at Fever

Young has struggled against the Fever this season, though she's been on fire of late. The star guard has notched between 38.7 and 52.2 FD points in five of her last six appearances, averaging 24.7 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 0.8 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest during that time.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($11,000) vs. Sparks

Miles has yet to finish with fewer than 37.0 DK points against the Sparks this season and is coming off a 44.0 DK-point performance in Sunday's win over the Fever. The rookie guard has reached that mark in four of her last six outings, during which she has averaged 21.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per showing.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($8,100) vs. Aces

Boston is still dealing with a lingering lower-leg issue, though she's expected to suit up Thursday. The star center has recorded 36.5 and 49.2 FD points against the Aces this season and has been a relatively consistent source of high-level production of late. She's posted 32.1-plus FD points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 23.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,600) at Fever

Wilson has reached the 20-point threshold in 11 consecutive contests, closing with 41.3 or more DK points in each of those games. During that span, the superstar center has averaged 29.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.3 assists in 31.4 minutes per tilt. She dropped 44.0 DK points in her lone appearance against the Fever this season.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Carla Leite, Fire ($6,200) vs. Tempo

Leite has been a consistent source of points and assists recently, resulting in her finishing with 32.1 or more FD points in four of her last five outings. During that stretch, the second-year guard has averaged 17.0 points, 8.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 28.4 minutes per game. Additionally, the Tempo rank last in defensive rating (115.2) this season.

DraftKings

Nyara Sabally, Tempo ($7,100) at Fire

Sabally has handled a significant workload with the first unit over the last two games, generating 30.5 and 37.0 DK points while averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 28.5 minutes per game in those appearances. Moreover, the Fire sit second-to-last in the league in defensive rating (113.4) and have allowed the most points per game to centers (20.2) this season.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Megan DiLeo, Fire ($5,500) vs. Tempo

DiLeo is coming off a 19-point performance and has supplied at least 26.9 FD points in four of her last five outings. Over that period, the 29-year-old center has averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 triples, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the field in 27.4 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($6,600) at Lynx

Brink continues to produce on the defensive end and has scored in double figures in three of her last five appearances. The third-year forward has tallied between 20.3 and 28.0 DK points in four of her last five games, during which she has averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 18.8 minutes per outing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.