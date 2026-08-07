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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 7

Friday's three-game slate begins with two matchups at 7:30 p.m. ET. Starting the night, the Sun will look to snap their five-game losing streak, while the Mystics aim to remain hot against Atlanta. Closing out the slate, Paige Bueckers and the Wings face Veronica Burton and the Valkyries, who took home the win when these two teams met earlier this season. Below, I'll outline tonight's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun: Mercury 7-10 on road; Sun on five-game slide, 4-10 at home

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics: Dream 8-6 on road; Mystics on five-game winning streak, 9-6 at home

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings: Valkyries 8-5 on road; Wings 9-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - None

Connecticut Sun - Olivia Nelson-Ododa (illness): Probable; Brittney Griner (knee): Questionable; Raegan Beers (concussion): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Golden State Valkyries - None

Dallas Wings - Alysha Clark (back): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,000) vs. Valkyries

Bueckers has finished with 30.3 or more FD points in all but one of her last 16 outings, so she offers a relatively safe floor. She contributed 34.6 FD points in the June 17 loss to Golden State and has averaged 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per tilt over her last 10 outings.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($9,900) at Mystics

Howard is fresh off a 50.5 DK-point effort in Wednesday's win over Phoenix and has amassed at least 34.0 in three of her last five appearances. The star wing has fared well against Washington this season, producing 38.5 and 42.5 DK points while averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 steals, 3.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 29.5 minutes per game in those contests.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($7,900) vs. Dream

Austin has been on a roll of late, logging at least 46.6 FD points in back-to-back outings. The 26-year-old center has tallied between 32.7 and 47.0 FD points in nine consecutive contests, averaging 21.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks over that period.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($11,100) vs. Valkyries

The Valkyries aren't an easy matchup, though Shepard fared relatively well when these two teams met June 17, as she closed with a double-double and 34.0 DK points. The star center has registered between 30.3 and 49.3 DK points in each of her four outings since the All-Star break, averaging 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks per showing during that stretch.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Veronica Burton, Valkyries ($6,400) at Wings

Burton has been filling up the stat sheet recently, generating between 28.1 and 38.5 FD points in five consecutive contests. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.0 minutes per game. She ended with 35.1 FD points in her lone outing against Dallas this season.

DraftKings

Kennedy Burke, Sun ($6,600) vs. Mercury

With Brittney Griner (knee) sidelined and Aneesah Morrow no longer in the mix, Burke got the starting nod in Sunday's blowout loss to Dallas, during which she dropped 33.8 DK points. Griner is questionable to play Friday, though Burke should hold onto meaningful minutes regardless. The 29-year-old forward has finished with 22.0-plus DK points in three of her last four appearances, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per game during that time.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Brionna Jones, Dream ($5,300) at Mystics

Jones has yet to surpass 21 minutes since returning from a torn meniscus, though she's been a consistent source of production off the bench. The veteran center has supplied between 19.5 and 28.8 FD points in five of her six regular-season appearances in 2026, averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 17.7 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Georgia Amoore, Mystics ($5,100) vs. Dream

Amoore would have provided 4x value at this price point in three of her last five outings, during which she has averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per tilt. The 25-year-old guard is coming off a 22.5 DK-point performance and has recorded at least 16.0 in five of her last six games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.