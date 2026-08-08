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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 8

Saturday's three-game slate begins with an early matchup as A'ja Wilson and the Aces take on the Lynx at 1:00 p.m. ET. Later, Caitlin Clark and the Fever will face Courtney Vandersloot and the Sky, who will be without Skylar Diggins and Sydney Taylor. Finishing out the night, Carla Leite will aim to remain on fire against the Storm. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range picks and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx: Aces 13-4 on road; Lynx 12-5 at home

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky: Fever 8-6 on road; Sky 8-8 at home

Seattle Storm at Portland Fire: Storm on 10-game slide, 2-16 on road; Fire 7-9 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion/not with team), Justine Pissott (leg): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Chloe Bibby (personal): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable

Chicago Sky - Sydney Taylor (groin), Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Katie Lou Samuelson (knee): Questionable; Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Portland Fire - Bridget Carleton (foot), Teja Oblak (knee): Probable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,900) at Lynx

Young has scored at least 18 points in six of her last seven appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game while recording between 38.7 and 52.2 FD points six times during that span. The star guard supplied 37.0 FD points in the Aces' win over the Lynx on June 13.

DraftKings

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($12,000) at Sky

Clark is likely to play in Saturday's contest after receiving a probable tag due to a lingering back injury. The star floor general has been a consistent source of points and assists recently, generating between 34.8 and 77.0 DK points in six of her last seven outings. During that stretch, she has averaged 26.6 points, 9.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.6 minutes per showing. Clark dropped 55.3 DK points in the June 11 win over Chicago.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($8,200) at Sky

Boston is coming off a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double and is listed as probable for Saturday due to a lingering lower-leg injury. The star center has tallied at least 32.1 FD points in five of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.0 minutes per tilt. When these two teams last met, Boston erupted for 58.9 FD points thanks to a 34-point, 12-rebound double-double.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,700) at Lynx

Wilson has been on fire since the All-Star break, securing four double-doubles in her last five outings. The superstar center has posted between 42.5 and 64.0 DK points in all five of those games, averaging 29.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.4 minutes per showing in that period.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Carla Leite, Fire ($6,200) vs. Storm

Leite has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive contests and has reached that mark in both of her two outings against the Storm this season. The second-year point guard has finished with 32.1 or more FD points in five of her last six games, during which she has averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.7 steals while shooting 38.9 percent from deep in 28.7 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

NaLyssa Smith, Aces ($7,200) vs. Lynx

Smith has seen an increased workload of late, logging 31-plus minutes in three straight games. The 26-year-old forward has closed with 27.0 or more DK points in all three of those outings, during which she has averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest. She had 24.0 DK points when these two teams faced off June 13.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky ($5,800) vs. Fever

Vandersloot offers a relatively safe floor Saturday, as she has produced 22.0-plus FD points in six straight games. The veteran point guard logged 26.2 or more FD points in four of those six games, averaging 10.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 23.5 minutes per showing during that time.

DraftKings

Jacy Sheldon, Sky ($4,800) vs. Fever

The 25-year-old guard got the starting nod in Wednesday's win over the Sparks due to the absence of Sydney Taylor (groin), and Sheldon had 23.0 DK points across 29 minutes in that contest. She could remain in the first unit Saturday and is worth a look if you need a cost-effective option to fill out your roster.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.