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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 9

Sunday's four-game slate tips off early at 12:30 p.m. ET, as the Aces head to New York with their three best players on the inactive list. Later in the afternoon, the Mercury take on Shakira Austin and the Mystics in Washington, while the Wings look to take care of business against the Lynx, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Closing out the night, Veronica Burton and the Valkyries face the Sparks. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and cost-effective picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty: Aces 13-5 on road; Liberty on three-game winning streak, 10-5 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics: Mercury 7-11 on road; Mystics on six-game winning streak, 10-6 at home

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx: Wings 10-7 on road; Lynx 13-5 at home

Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks: Valkyries on three-game winning streak, 9-5 on road; Sparks 5-9 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - A'ja Wilson (rest), Jackie Young (rest), Chelsea Gray (rest): OUT

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - None

Washington Mystics - None

Dallas Wings - Azzi Fudd (knee): Questionable; Alysha Clark (back): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - TBA

Golden State Valkyries - Cecilia Zandalasini (quadriceps): Questionable

Los Angeles Sparks - Rae Burrell (leg): Probable; Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Veronica Burton, Valkyries ($6,900) at Sparks

Burton is coming off a productive 22-point performance and enters a fairly favorable matchup Sunday against the Sparks, who rank second-to-last in the league in defensive rating. The 26-year-old guard has posted between 28.1 and 40.3 FD points in six straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from deep across 30.8 minutes per contest during that stretch.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($11,100) vs. Wings

Miles is fresh off a 26-point effort in the front end of this back-to-back set and will look to add another productive performance against the Wings to her resume. The rookie guard has supplied at least 42.5 DK points in four of her last five outings, during which she has averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per tilt. She's averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 32.3 minutes per game across three appearances against Dallas this season.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($8,200) vs. Mercury

Austin has been on a roll recently and will aim to stay on the right track Sunday. The 26-year-old center has racked up 20-plus-point double-doubles in three consecutive contests, and she also swatted five shots in her last outing. She's finished with 35.0-plus FD points in nine of her last 10 games, during which she has averaged 21.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.5 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($11,700) vs. Aces

Stewart will look to continue her productive ways in a fairly favorable matchup against the Aces, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back set and will be without A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray for rest purposes. Stewart has recorded at least 40.5 DK points in eight of her last nine outings and dropped 50.3 when these two teams last met July 30.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics ($6,700) vs. Mercury

Iriafen has been a relatively consistent source of points and rebounds this season, and she's reached the 20-point threshold twice over her last four outings. She's finished with at least 32.9 FD points in three of those four appearances, during which the second-year forward has averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.3 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

NaLyssa Smith, Aces ($7,000) at Liberty

With Wilson, Young and Gray all sidelined, Smith figures to handle a significant workload in the second half of this back-to-back set. The 26-year-old forward has finished with 27.0 or more DK points in four straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per showing over that stretch.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kayla McBride, Lynx ($5,800) vs. Wings

The Lynx have plenty of mouths to feed, though McBride continues to provide a scoring punch for the club. The veteran sharpshooter has tallied at least 23.5 FD points in 12 of her last 14 appearances and provides a fairly safe floor. She's notched 26.1, 34.0 and 20.2 FD points against Dallas this season.

DraftKings

Jewell Loyd, Aces ($6,200) at Liberty

The Aces will be without their three best players and their two best guards Sunday, so Loyd will have to step up and could provide significant value at this price point. The veteran guard will likely enter the starting five, and as a member of the first unit this season (two games), she has averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.5 minutes per outing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.