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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 11

Tuesday's three-game slate begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with a star-studded matchup between the Fever and Liberty in Indiana. Closing out the slate, the Mercury head to Los Angeles with Kelsey Plum on the inactive list, while A'ja Wilson and Shakira Austin battle in Las Vegas. Below, I'll highlight tonight's elite plays, mid-range options and cost-effective picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever: Liberty on four-game winning streak, 9-8 on road; Fever 11-6 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks: Mercury on three-game slide, 7-12 on road; Sparks 5-10 at home

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces: Mystics on seven-game winning streak, 8-6 on road; Aces 9-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Grace VanSlooten (illness): Questionable

Phoenix Mercury - Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Monique Akoa Makani (ankle): Questionable

Washington Mystics - None

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($8,000) vs. Mystics

Young is set to return from a one-game absence for rest purposes Tuesday. The star guard has recorded between 38.7 and 52.2 FD points in six of her last eight outings, averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes per game during that span. She dropped 41.9 FD points when these two teams last met.

DraftKings

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($9,100) at Aces

Citron is coming off a 41.0 DK-point performance in Sunday's win over Phoenix and has finished with at least 35.8 DK points in four of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33.0 minutes per game. She tallied 36.5 DK points in the July 22 win over Las Vegas.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($7,900) vs. Liberty

Boston is fresh off back-to-back double-doubles and has generated 38.7 or more FD points in three of her last four appearances. During that stretch, the star center has averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 32.5 minutes per contest. She has yet to finish with fewer than 33.3 FD points against the Liberty this season.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,500) vs. Mystics

Wilson struggled in her last outing, though she sat out the second leg of that back-to-back for rest purposes and is ready to return to action Tuesday. The star center has closed with 41.3-plus DK points in all but one of her last 14 appearances, and she racked up 64.8 when these two teams last met. Shakira Austin ($11,100) is also an elite option if you are looking to save salary.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kahleah Copper, Mercury ($6,100) at Sparks

Copper didn't offer high-level production in her last three appearances, though Kelsey Plum's absence Tuesday with a lower-leg injury should translate to a bump in usage for Copper. The veteran guard has supplied at least 27.1 FD points in eight of her last 10 games, averaging 21.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.7 minutes per showing over that stretch.

DraftKings

Ariel Atkins, Sparks ($7,300) vs. Mercury

Atkins has had her fair share of struggles this season, though she fared well in her last outing against the Mercury, posting 31.5 DK points in the July 22 loss to Phoenix. She's registered between 23.0 and 31.5 DK points in four of her last six outings, during which she has averaged 11.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.7 minutes per tilt.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Makayla Timpson, Fever ($5,300) vs. Liberty

Timpson has stepped into an elevated role for the Fever recently, logging 30-plus minutes in back-to-back games and starting Indiana's most recent matchup. The 23-year-old forward has produced between 20.2 and 26.1 FD points in four consecutive contests, during which she has averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Natasha Mack, Mercury ($5,000) at Sparks

Mack returned to the starting five in Sunday's loss to the Mystics, posting 17.8 DK points in 23 minutes. She's contributed at least 18.3 DK points in all three of her appearances against Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks across 26.0 minutes per contest in those outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.