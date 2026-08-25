WNBA DFS picks for August 25: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to build winning lineups.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 25

Tuesday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, when Sydney Taylor and the Sky take on Saniya Rivers and the Sun. Later, Carla Leite and Paige Bueckers face off, and the Wings can clinch a playoff berth with a win. Closing out the night, Shakira Austin and the Mystics head to Phoenix. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun: Sky 5-13 on road; Sun 6-12 at home

Portland Fire at Dallas Wings: Fire 7-11 on road; Wings 12-6 at home

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury: Mystics 9-8 on road; Mercury 5-12 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Chicago Sky - DiJonai Carrington (foot): Questionable; Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee): Questionable; Olivia Nelson-Ododa (knee): OUT

Portland Fire - Serah Williams (illness): OUT

Dallas Wings - Aziaha James (leg): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): Probable; Marta Suarez (concussion): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Carla Leite, Fire ($6,300) at Wings

Leite is fresh off a 50.9 FD-point performance and has finished with at least 33.2 in five of her last seven outings in which she has logged at least five minutes. During that span, the second-year point guard has averaged 19.9 points, 8.4 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 29.3 minutes per contest. She had 32.1 FD points when these two teams last met.

DraftKings

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($11,200) vs. Fire

Bueckers posted 46.5 DK points in her last outing and has finished with at least 43.5 in four of her last six appearances, averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 32.7 minutes per showing over that stretch. She logged 34.0 DK points in her lone appearance against the Fire this season, though she didn't record any steals or blocks, so there's room for improvement Tuesday.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($8,000) at Mercury

Austin is coming off a 31-point double-double in Sunday's win over Portland, during which she erupted for 49.0 FD points. The 26-year-old center has supplied between 36.6 and 49.0 FD points in eight of her last 10 outings, during which she has averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.4 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($10,200) vs. Fire

Shepard's production has dipped recently, though she enters an extremely favorable matchup versus the Fire, who have allowed the most points and rebounds per game to centers this season. The All-Star center has provided a double-double and a triple-double against Portland this season, averaging 15.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.0 minutes per contest in those appearances.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Awak Kuier, Wings ($5,900) vs. Fire

Kuier has delivered some dominant defensive performances of late, recording at least 23.4 FD points in five straight games (four starts). During that time, the 25-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals across 27.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Emily Engstler, Fire ($8,000) at Wings

Engstler has a steady role and offers a relatively safe floor, as she's tallied 20.3 or more DK points in five straight games. The 26-year-old forward generated 31.8 and 38.0 DK points in her last two outings, totaling 36 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals over 59 minutes in those games.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($4,900) at Sun

Taylor has seen limited minutes in each of her last three appearances following a five-game absence with a groin injury, though she may be needed to take on additional playing time if DiJonai Carrington (foot) is ruled out. Taylor has registered 19.9 or more FD points in 10 of her last 11 outings, averaging 17.2 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 23.7 minutes per tilt over that period.

DraftKings

Saniya Rivers, Sun ($6,700) vs. Sky

With Leila Lacan (not injury related) unavailable, Rivers is a top candidate to take on increased playing time. The 23-year-old guard has closed with 27.0-plus DK points in three straight games, during which she has averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 25.3 minutes per tilt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.