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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 28

The WNBA is back to its regularly scheduled programming Tuesday with a five-game slate featuring plenty of established veterans and rising stars. Shakira Austin will look to remain productive against the Sun, Olivia Miles and the Lynx welcome the Tempo to Minnesota and Caitlin Clark faces Flau'jae Johnson and the Storm. Closing out the slate, All-Star Game MVP Jonquel Jones takes on Nneka Ogwumike, while Carla Leite and the Fire head to Las Vegas to face A'ja Wilson. Below, I'll highlight today's top plays, mid-range targets and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics: Sun 3-10 on road; Mystics 6-6 at home

Toronto Tempo at Minnesota Lynx: Tempo on three-game slide, 4-6 on road; Lynx on seven-game winning streak, 10-4 at home

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm: Fever on three-game winning streak, 6-5 on road; Storm on six-game slide, 4-10 at home

Portland Fire at Las Vegas Aces: Fire 5-9 on road; Aces 7-5 at home

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks: Liberty 7-7 on road; Sparks on five-game slide, 5-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Connecticut Sun - Aaliyah Edwards (knee), Saniya Rivers (ankle): Probable; Brittney Griner (knee): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Toronto Tempo - Kiki Rice (ankle), Isabelle Harrison (knee), Nyara Sabally (ribs): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Emma Cechova (knee): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Bree Hall (ankle): Probable; Damiris Dantas (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (back): Questionable; Ezi Magbegor (nose), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Portland Fire - Sarah Ashlee Barker (knee), Sania Feagin (knee): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion), Kierstan Bell (leg): OUT

New York Liberty - Marine Johannes (ankle): Questionable; Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($8,000) vs. Tempo

Napheesa Collier made her season debut in Wednesday's win over Seattle, during which Miles posted 28.6 FD points. While that mark represents a slight decline from her usual production, the rookie guard shot just 5-for-15 from the field, so there's certainly room for improvement Tuesday. Although it's reasonable to expect a dip in production with Collier back in the lineup, Miles has been one of the best players in the entire league this season and should continue playing a key role for Minnesota.

DraftKings

Flau'jae Johnson, Storm ($9,500) vs. Fever

Johnson has been a consistent source of high-level production of late, providing between 28.5 and 45.5 DK points in seven consecutive contests. During that span, the rookie guard has averaged 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 29.4 minutes per game. Additionally, she could see increased usage if Dominique Malonga (back) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($7,400) vs. Sun

Austin caught fire before the All-Star break, dropping at least 35.0 FD points in eight of her last nine outings while averaging 18.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.8 minutes per tilt in that stretch. After struggling in her first game against Connecticut this season, Austin will look to take advantage of Brittney Griner's (knee) absence Tuesday.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,300) vs. Fire

Wilson's salary remains extremely high, though it's worth it considering the four-time MVP hasn't finished with fewer than 39.3 DK points in any of her last 10 appearances. During that time, the superstar center has averaged 26.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks across 31.9 minutes per game.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Jonquel Jones, Liberty ($6,600) at Sparks

Jones is fresh off earning All-Star Game MVP honors and will look to remain productive after logging six double-doubles in her last seven regular-season appearances. Over that stretch, the veteran center has averaged 13.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Carla Leite, Fire ($8,800) at Aces

The second-year guard generated 34.8 DK points in both of her final two outings before the All-Star break and could see increased usage Tuesday due to Sarah Ashlee Barker (knee) being sidelined. Leite offers a fairly safe floor and has contributed at least 24.8 DK points in five straight games, during which she has averaged 15.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 28.8 minutes per contest.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Aneesah Morrow, Sun ($5,900) at Mystics

Although Aaliyah Edwards (knee) is expected to return to action Tuesday, Griner will remain on the shelf. Morrow may slide back to the second unit but could hold onto meaningful playing time after dropping 27.6 FD points in Wednesday's loss to Indiana. She notched 30.0 FD points in her lone appearance against Washington this season.

DraftKings

Jewell Loyd, Aces ($6,300) vs. Fire

It's no secret Loyd is in the midst of the worst statistical year of her career, though she's been a solid source of consistent production recently. The veteran guard has tallied between 16.3 and 35.3 DK points in six of her last seven appearances, averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 29.7 minutes per game over that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.