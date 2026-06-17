Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 17

Wednesday's six-game slate offers plenty of star power and injury-driven value opportunities. Olivia Miles and the red-hot Lynx will look to stay rolling against the Sparks, while A'ja Wilson and the Aces try to bounce back against Phoenix following a blowout loss to the Wings. Below, I'll highlight the slate's top plays, mid-range targets and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun: Mystics 3-4 on road; Sun on five-game slide, 1-5 at home

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky: Liberty on seven-game winning streak, 4-1 on road; Sky on three-game slide, 1-5 at home

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries: Wings 4-3 on road; Valkyries on three-game winning streak, 6-2 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks: Lynx 5-1 on road; Sparks 2-5 at home

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury: Aces 7-2 on road; Mercury on three-game slide, 1-5 at home

Seattle Storm at Portland Fire: Storm on eight-game slide, 1-6 on road; Fire 5-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen (ankle), Shakira Austin (knee): Questionable

Connecticut Sun - Hailey Van Lith (ankle): OUT

New York Liberty - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee): Questionable

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Dallas Wings - Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - None

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg): Questionable; Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Jewell Loyd (illness), Janiah Barker (leg): Questionable; Chennedy Carter (illness), Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Jordan Horston (foot), Ezi Magbegor (foot), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Portland Fire - Karlie Samuelson (adductor), Holly Winterburn (foot): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($7,800) at Sparks

Miles dropped 30.3 FD points in just 23 minutes during Monday's blowout win over Portland and has reached that mark in 11 straight games. The rookie point guard has scored between 32.3 and 51.3 FD points in five of her last six appearances, averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per game during that span.

DraftKings

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($9,900) at Sparks

The Sparks are ranked 14th in the league in defensive rating (111.1), sitting just ahead of the Fire (111.3), so Williams has a strong opportunity to produce Wednesday. The veteran guard has recorded at least 28.3 DK points in six consecutive contests and offers a relatively safe floor. In the last six games, she has averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.7 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($7,200) at Sparks

The Lynx are 9-1 over their last 10 games and enter a favorable matchup against the Sparks, who could be without both Kelsey Plum (lower leg) and Cameron Brink (ankle). Howard has impressed over this 10-game stretch, during which she has averaged 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.7 minutes per showing. She's produced at least 30.7 FD points in four straight games, including 39.8 or more in three of them.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($13,000) at Mercury

Although rostering Wilson limits your spending power, she's difficult to ignore in any matchup, especially one against a Phoenix squad that is 2-8 in its last 10 games. The superstar center had a quiet night in Monday's blowout loss to Dallas, finishing with 28.3 DK points in 26 minutes. However, she's still racked up 48.5 or more DK points in six of her last seven outings, averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals across 33.6 minutes per tilt during that time. She's also a strong option on FanDuel at $9,500.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Flau'jae Johnson, Storm ($5,800) at Fire

Johnson is coming off a lackluster performance in Friday's loss to Golden State but will have a solid opportunity to bounce back Wednesday. The rookie guard would have provided 4x value at this salary in four of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Michaela Onyenwere, Mystics ($5,800) at Sun

Onyenwere has scored 17 points in three straight games and has tallied at least 23.5 DK points in four of her last five. During that stretch, she has averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.4 minutes per showing. The 26-year-old forward could also see increased usage if either Shakira Austin (knee) or Kiki Iriafen (ankle) is unable to play.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Jade Melbourne, Storm ($4,100) at Fire

With Jordan Horston (foot) sidelined, Melbourne is a top candidate to enter the starting five. The 23-year-old guard has finished with at least 15.7 FD points in all but one of her seven starts this season, averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 25.6 minutes per game as a member of the first unit.

DraftKings

Awak Kuier, Wings ($5,400) at Valkyries

Kuier drew her first start of the season in Monday's blowout win over the Aces, posting four combined steals-plus-blocks and 19.0 DK points. She's reached that mark in five of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 21.3 minutes per tilt. She's also a strong value play at a salary of $4,100 on FanDuel.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.