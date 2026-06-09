WNBA DFS picks for June 9, including best strategy for sleepers and value plays to craft winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 9

Tuesday's three-game slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Angel Reese's return to Chicago. Later in the night, Jessica Shepard and the Wings face Olivia Miles and the Lynx as both teams aim to remain undefeated in the Commissioner's Cup. Additionally, Gabby Williams will look to stay productive against Phoenix. In this article, I'll break down the slate's elite plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky: Dream 3-2 on road; Sky 1-4 at home

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx: Wings on four-game winning streak, 4-1 on road; Lynx on seven-game winning streak, 4-2 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries: Mercury 3-4 on road; Valkyries 4-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Dallas Wings - Li Yueru (ankle): Probable; Awak Kuier (wrist), Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Alyssa Thomas (calf): Probable; Kahleah Copper (hip): Questionable; Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - None

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($8,200) vs. Wings

Miles has been on a tear recently, recording between 33.3 and 51.3 FD points in seven of her last eight games. During that period, the rookie guard has averaged 17.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.8 minutes per tilt. She tallied just 26.4 FD points in the May 14 win over Dallas, though she had only two rebounds and one block to go with 15 points and six assists, leaving plenty of room for improvement across the stat sheet this time around.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($10,800) at Sky

Howard tallied 38.5 DK points in Saturday's win over the Mystics and has posted at least 36.0 in three of the last four games, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 32.3 minutes per tilt during that span. The 26-year-old's production has been somewhat inconsistent so far this season, but she has flashed significant upside and has reached 51.0 DK points twice.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,700) at Lynx

Shepard didn't deliver her best performance in the May 14 loss to her former team, though she has provided at least 31.2 FD points in five of seven outings since then. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old center has averaged 14.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,200) at Sky

Reese will face her former team in Chicago for the first time since being traded to Atlanta this offseason, and she's coming off a 49.3-DK-point performance during Saturday's win over the Mystics. The star forward has finished with 38.8 or more DK points in three of her last four outings, during which she has averaged 14.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Gabby Williams, Valkyries ($6,400) vs. Mercury

After scoring single-digit points in her previous two appearances, Williams bounced back in Saturday's loss to the Aces and racked up 40.7 FD points. The 29-year-old forward has supplied between 30.3 and 43.2 FD points in three of the last five contests and dropped 40.5 in the Valkyries' win over Phoenix on May 10.

DraftKings

Monique Akoa Makani, Mercury ($6,700) vs. Valkyries

Akoa Makani has been a consistent source of production through five regular-season appearances, generating between 20.0 and 26.5 DK points in each of them. The second-year guard may also see increased usage if Kahleah Copper (hip) remains sidelined.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Azura Stevens, Sky ($5,600) vs. Dream

Stevens has been ramping up toward starter-level minutes after missing the beginning of the season with a knee injury. The veteran forward logged a season-high 24 minutes in her last outing and has recorded a double-double in two straight games. She has also produced 23.5 or more FD points in three consecutive contests, averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 21.0 minutes per tilt during that stretch.

DraftKings

Aziaha James, Wings ($3,400) at Lynx

With Odyssey Sims (ankle) sidelined, James could see double-digit minutes for a third consecutive contest. She's registered 23.8 and 10.8 DK points in her last two appearances, and the second-year guard has yet to finish with fewer than 10.0 DK points in games in which she has played at least 10 minutes this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.