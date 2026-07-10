WNBA DFS picks for July 10: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning lineups for tonight’s three-game slate, featuring Paige Bueckers, Kamilla Cardoso and Marina Mabrey.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 10

Friday's three-game slate begins at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Valkyries head to Connecticut looking to extend their winning streak to seven games, while Paige Bueckers and the Wings put their three-game winning streak on the line against the injury-riddled Tempo. Finishing the slate, Kamilla Cardoso and the Sky aim to steal a win in Los Angeles without Skylar Diggins. Below, I'll outline the slate's elite plays, mid-range picks and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun: Valkyries on six-game winning streak, 6-4 on road; Sun 3-9 at home

Dallas Wings at Toronto Tempo: Wings on three-game winning streak, 8-5 on road; Tempo on three-game slide, 5-6 at home

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks: Sky 4-7 on road; Sparks 4-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Golden State Valkyries - Gabby Williams (back): Questionable

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (quadriceps), Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning), Saniya Rivers (ankle): OUT

Dallas Wings - None

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (knee), Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle), Temi Fagbenle (concussion): OUT

Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg), Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,000) at Tempo

Bueckers has been a consistent source of high-level production recently, and she dropped 34.1 FD points in Sunday's road win over the Tempo. The star guard has recorded between 34.1 and 46.4 FD points in eight straight outings, during which she has averaged 21.6 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.5 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($10,200) vs. Wings

Mabrey struggled in Wednesday's loss to the Valkyries but has otherwise been productive of late for the injury-plagued Tempo. The star guard has finished with between 34.8 and 66.5 DK points in five of her last six outings, averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.8 steals across 32.0 minutes per game during that time.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($7,300) at Sparks

Cardoso is coming off a nine-point performance in her last time out but still generated 36.8 FD points thanks to her six combined steals-plus-blocks. Her ability to stuff the stat sheet has resulted in her closing with between 32.1 and 43.3 FD points in seven consecutive contests, during which she has averaged 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.4 assists in 26.9 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($11,500) at Tempo

Shepard is fresh off her third triple-double of the season in Tuesday's win over the Liberty and recently dropped 39.3 DK points in Sunday's win over the Tempo, who will be without several key frontcourt players Friday. The 29-year-old center has racked up 34.0-plus DK points in nine of her last 11 appearances, averaging 15.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 33.6 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Isabelle Harrison, Tempo ($6,200) vs. Wings

Harrison has been a key contributor for the injury-riddled Tempo of late and will have to continue stepping up with Nyara Sabally (knee) joining Temi Fagbenle (concussion) on the inactive list. Harrison has started nine consecutive contests, posting 26.6 or more FD points in six of them while never falling below 20.4.

DraftKings

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Sun ($7,400) vs. Valkyries

The Sun face a tough matchup Friday and will be without multiple players, including Saniya Rivers (ankle), so Leger-Walker figures to see significant burn. Although she hasn't been very efficient of late, the rookie guard has started five straight games, generating between 20.5 and 30.3 DK points while averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest in that stretch.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings ($4,700) at Tempo

It's no secret Ogunbowale is in the midst of the worst season of her career, though she offers plenty of upside at this price point. The 29-year-old guard logged 20.2 FD points in Sunday's win over the Tempo, ending with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

DraftKings

Kaila Charles, Valkyries ($5,800) at Sun

Charles has played at least 18 minutes in five straight games and would likely see increased playing time if Gabby Williams (back) is unable to go. Charles has registered 17.0 or more DK points in three of her last four games, averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 22.8 minutes per game during that time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.