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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 11

Saturday features another three-game slate in the WNBA, beginning with a matinee showdown between two strong teams in the Liberty and Lynx. The Fire have held their own over the first half of the season but will face a difficult road matchup against the Dream. In the evening, the Mercury will attempt to end their two-game skid while facing off against the Aces, who are tied for the league's best record.

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WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx: Liberty 6-4 on road; Lynx 6-4 at home

Portland Fire at Atlanta Dream: Fire 3-7 on road; Dream 7-3 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces: Mercury 5-7 on road; Aces 6-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle): OUT

Portland Fire - Karlie Samuelson (finger): Questionable; Sarah Ashlee Barker (not injury related): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Angel Reese (leg): Questionable; Brionna Jones (knee): Doubtful

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): Questionable; Natasha Mack (foot): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg): Questionable; Janiah Barker (leg): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($7,000) vs. Liberty

Miles has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but she'll return to action against New York. While her biggest risk factor is whether she'll face any limitations during her first game back in action, it was encouraging that she was listed as available Friday evening rather than carrying any sort of injury designation. At her current salary, she would've provided at least 4x value in 19 of her 20 appearances this season, making her a relatively safe option as long as she can handle a full workload.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,800) vs. Mercury

The elite guards on Saturday's DraftKings slate are somewhat risky, but Young is coming off a performance in which she would have provided 4x value against the Fire on Thursday. She was held in check during the Aces' Opening Night matchup against Phoenix in which Las Vegas suffered a 33-point loss, but she bounced back with a 20-point, nine-assist, five-steal performance against the Mercury on June 17, and she'll attempt to maintain her momentum Saturday.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,400) vs. Mercury

Wilson has been one of the go-to options in this column throughout the season. While she has the highest salary of any player on Saturday's FanDuel slate, she's been the most reliable option in the league over the first half of the season, and she appears to be in the driver's seat for a fifth WNBA MVP as long as she can maintain this level of production. After missing two regular-season games and the Commissioner's Cup Championship, she returned to action with a 32-point, 10-rebound performance against Portland on Fire, and it seems unlikely that she'll be limited Saturday.

DraftKings

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($11,600) at Lynx

Stewart had a slightly down year in 2025 while dealing with injuries, but she's bounced back over the first half of the 2026 campaign. She's generated at least 20 points in three of her last four appearances, averaging 25.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game during that time. She generated 36 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against the Lynx on July 3, and even though Dorka Juhasz will be available for Saturday's matchup, I still like Stewart's upside at this salary.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty ($6,100) at Lynx

After missing most of the first month of the regular season, Ionescu hasn't displayed the same level of dominance early in her 2026 campaign as she showcased in past years. Given this inconsistency, her salary on FanDuel isn't shocking, but I view it as low enough to be worth the risk that she may have a slightly down performance. Although Ionescu hasn't had quite as much upside early in the year, she has maintained a decent floor and has an intriguing salary.

DraftKings

Dorka Juhasz, Lynx ($5,100) vs. Liberty

Juhasz missed nearly two months to begin the regular season, but she's been back in action over Minnesota's last two matchups. She played 25 minutes during her season debut against the Sun on Monday but was held to three points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. However, she was more effective during Wednesday's rematch against Connecticut, racking up 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block in 19 minutes. While she's come off the bench in her first two appearances of the season, she's an intriguing option at her current salary.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Frieda Buhner, Fire ($4,300) at Dream

While some slates will feature clear-cut value picks, Saturday's options on both platforms profile more as dart throws rather than slam-dunk picks. Buhner has had a relatively consistent role off the bench in recent weeks and has generated decent production over her last four outings, averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game during that time. She's proven to be capable of providing at least 4x value at this salary and is worth taking a risk on, especially for those looking to fill lineups with elite-tier players.

DraftKings

Kierstan Bell, Aces ($3,100) vs. Mercury

Bell is another dart-throw pick, but she has close to a minimal salary and has demonstrated serviceable production recently. Across her last five appearances, she's averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game, which isn't elite production but is enough to make some waves at this DFS salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.