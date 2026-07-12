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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 12

After Saturday's three-game slate that featured one of the largest margins of victory in WNBA history during the matchup between the Mercury and Aces, the weekend concludes with a four-game slate Sunday. The Liberty and Tempo will face off in a matinee showdown, as will the Storm and Mystics. In the evening, the Sky will head to Dallas for a matchup with the Wings, while the slate will conclude with the Fever taking on the Aces.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Toronto Tempo: Liberty 6-5 on road; Tempo 5-7 at home, on four-game skid

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics: Storm 2-10 on road; Mystics 4-5 at home

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings: Sky 4-8 on road; Wings 6-3 at home, on four-game winning streak

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces: Fever 5-5 on road; Aces 7-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot), Marine Fauthoux (coach's decision), Anneli Maley (coach's decision): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (foot): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot), Temi Fagbenle (concussion), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (face), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (knee): Probable; Alicia Florez (neck): Questionable

Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee): Questionable; DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Dallas Wings - No injuries to report

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg), Ta'Niya Latson (coach's decision): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,100) vs. Liberty

Mabrey has been on a scoring tear in recent weeks, including performances with 20-plus points in four of her last six appearances. The Liberty have a middling defense against opposing guards, so this isn't necessarily a matchup to target, but Mabrey's salary on FanDuel is low enough relative to her recent dominance to give her some wiggle room in case New York formulates an effective game plan.

DraftKings

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($11,100) vs. Sky

The Wings are the heaviest favorites of any team on Sunday's slate, while the team's matchup against the Sky has the second-highest over/under of any of the games. There are several players for the Wings with appealing salaries on DraftKings, making a Dallas stack a worthwhile consideration. Bueckers has been a dominant contributor for the Wings in recent weeks, recording at least 34.3 DK points in each of her last nine outings. Across two appearances against Chicago this season, she's recorded 32.8 and 45.3 DK points, respectively, and she has a solid floor combined with ample upside at her high-level salary.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,600) vs. Fever

Wilson remains the elite frontcourt option to target on FanDuel for a second consecutive day following the Aces' blowout win over the Mercury on Saturday. Although she has the platform's highest salary by a considerable margin, she's posted double-doubles in each of her last three appearances and simply hasn't missed a beat following her three-game absence due to a leg injury.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($11,600) vs. Sky

Shepard was a productive player during her time in Minnesota, but she's hit another level to begin her time with Dallas during the 2026 campaign. She's been a consistent source of double-doubles, including two double-doubles and a triple-double across her last three appearances. While she has a lofty salary on DraftKings, she's showcased enough production recently to be capable of providing value, and she's also appealing for DFS managers looking for an alternative to A'ja Wilson and her $12,800 salary.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Azura Stevens, Sky ($5,500) at Wings

Stevens has been reliable as a scorer and rebounder in recent weeks, and she's recorded at least 23.6 FD points in five of her last six appearances. She's posted just one double-double over that stretch, but she generally has enough of a base level of production in the scoring and rebounding columns with occasional output in other areas to make her worth considering at this salary.

DraftKings

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings ($6,800) vs. Sky

Similar to my Sabrina Ionescu pick for Saturday's FanDuel slate, Ogunbowale hasn't necessarily been the most consistent option during the 2026 campaign, but she's still capable of providing plenty of upside and is worth considering at this salary. She's coming off a 20-point, seven-assist, three-rebound performance against the Tempo on Wednesday. She was a more reliable option earlier this season and has had some success against the Sky, making her an intriguing option for Sunday's slate as part of a potential Wings stack.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Monique Billings, Fever ($4,600) at Aces

Billings is coming off a lackluster performance in which she registered just two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes against the Mercury on Thursday, which could be contributing to the range in which her salary falls. However, she had posted at least 23.2 FD points in each of her previous three outings, a stretch that includes a showing against the Aces in which she recorded six points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky ($4,400) at Wings

Vandersloot made her season debut in late June after concluding her recovery from a torn ACL she sustained last year. While her playing time increased over her first three appearances of the 2026 campaign, it has plateaued in recent outings, as she hasn't yet reached the 20-minute mark in any of her appearances. However, her salary on FanDuel makes her worth considering during Sunday's matchup, especially if she's able to handle a slightly larger workload.

DraftKings

Katie Lou Samuelson, Storm ($3,900) at Mystics

Steering away from the Wings to close out the DraftKings picks, Samuelson was held to just three points against Atlanta on Tuesday, but she had been more productive across her previous two appearances. DFS managers selecting her Sunday shouldn't necessarily expect much upside from Samuelson, but she's had enough flashes of production to make her a low-range salary option on a slate without many other intriguing options in this zone.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.