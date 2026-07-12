Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 12
After Saturday's three-game slate that featured one of the largest margins of victory in WNBA history during the matchup between the Mercury and Aces, the weekend concludes with a four-game slate Sunday. The Liberty and Tempo will face off in a matinee showdown, as will the Storm and Mystics. In the evening, the Sky will head to Dallas for a matchup with the Wings, while the slate will conclude with the Fever taking on the Aces.
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WNBA Games Today
New York Liberty at Toronto Tempo: Liberty 6-5 on road; Tempo 5-7 at home, on four-game skid
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics: Storm 2-10 on road; Mystics 4-5 at home
Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings: Sky 4-8 on road; Wings 6-3 at home, on four-game winning streak
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces: Fever 5-5 on road; Aces 7-4 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
WNBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.
New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot), Marine Fauthoux (coach's decision), Anneli Maley (coach's decision): OUT
Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (foot): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot), Temi Fagbenle (concussion), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT
Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (face), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT
Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (knee): Probable; Alicia Florez (neck): Questionable
Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee): Questionable; DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT
Dallas Wings - No injuries to report
Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable
Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg), Ta'Niya Latson (coach's decision): Questionable
Elite WNBA DFS Players
Guards
FanDuel
Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,100) vs. Liberty
Mabrey has been on a scoring tear in recent weeks, including performances with 20-plus points in four of her last six appearances. The Liberty have a middling defense against opposing guards, so this isn't necessarily a matchup to target, but Mabrey's salary on FanDuel is low enough relative to her recent dominance to give her some wiggle room in case New York formulates an effective game plan.
DraftKings
Paige Bueckers, Wings ($11,100) vs. Sky
The Wings are the heaviest favorites of any team on Sunday's slate, while the team's matchup against the Sky has the second-highest over/under of any of the games. There are several players for the Wings with appealing salaries on DraftKings, making a Dallas stack a worthwhile consideration. Bueckers has been a dominant contributor for the Wings in recent weeks, recording at least 34.3 DK points in each of her last nine outings. Across two appearances against Chicago this season, she's recorded 32.8 and 45.3 DK points, respectively, and she has a solid floor combined with ample upside at her high-level salary.
Forwards/Centers
FanDuel
A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,600) vs. Fever
Wilson remains the elite frontcourt option to target on FanDuel for a second consecutive day following the Aces' blowout win over the Mercury on Saturday. Although she has the platform's highest salary by a considerable margin, she's posted double-doubles in each of her last three appearances and simply hasn't missed a beat following her three-game absence due to a leg injury.
DraftKings
Jessica Shepard, Wings ($11,600) vs. Sky
Shepard was a productive player during her time in Minnesota, but she's hit another level to begin her time with Dallas during the 2026 campaign. She's been a consistent source of double-doubles, including two double-doubles and a triple-double across her last three appearances. While she has a lofty salary on DraftKings, she's showcased enough production recently to be capable of providing value, and she's also appealing for DFS managers looking for an alternative to A'ja Wilson and her $12,800 salary.
Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks
FanDuel
Azura Stevens, Sky ($5,500) at Wings
Stevens has been reliable as a scorer and rebounder in recent weeks, and she's recorded at least 23.6 FD points in five of her last six appearances. She's posted just one double-double over that stretch, but she generally has enough of a base level of production in the scoring and rebounding columns with occasional output in other areas to make her worth considering at this salary.
DraftKings
Arike Ogunbowale, Wings ($6,800) vs. Sky
Similar to my Sabrina Ionescu pick for Saturday's FanDuel slate, Ogunbowale hasn't necessarily been the most consistent option during the 2026 campaign, but she's still capable of providing plenty of upside and is worth considering at this salary. She's coming off a 20-point, seven-assist, three-rebound performance against the Tempo on Wednesday. She was a more reliable option earlier this season and has had some success against the Sky, making her an intriguing option for Sunday's slate as part of a potential Wings stack.
WNBA DFS Value Picks
FanDuel
Monique Billings, Fever ($4,600) at Aces
Billings is coming off a lackluster performance in which she registered just two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes against the Mercury on Thursday, which could be contributing to the range in which her salary falls. However, she had posted at least 23.2 FD points in each of her previous three outings, a stretch that includes a showing against the Aces in which she recorded six points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.
Courtney Vandersloot, Sky ($4,400) at Wings
Vandersloot made her season debut in late June after concluding her recovery from a torn ACL she sustained last year. While her playing time increased over her first three appearances of the 2026 campaign, it has plateaued in recent outings, as she hasn't yet reached the 20-minute mark in any of her appearances. However, her salary on FanDuel makes her worth considering during Sunday's matchup, especially if she's able to handle a slightly larger workload.
DraftKings
Katie Lou Samuelson, Storm ($3,900) at Mystics
Steering away from the Wings to close out the DraftKings picks, Samuelson was held to just three points against Atlanta on Tuesday, but she had been more productive across her previous two appearances. DFS managers selecting her Sunday shouldn't necessarily expect much upside from Samuelson, but she's had enough flashes of production to make her a low-range salary option on a slate without many other intriguing options in this zone.