Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 18

Saturday's three-game slate is filled exclusively with evening matchups, as the Liberty will tip off against the Fever at the same time as Portland's matchup against Minnesota begins. A matchup between the Mystics and Valkyries will start shortly after. The Fever are playing the second half of a back-to-back set following a 110-107 win over the Storm on Friday night.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever: Liberty 6-6 on road, on three-game skid; Fever 9-5 at home

Portland Fire at Minnesota Lynx: Fire 5-8 on road; Lynx 9-4 at home, on four-game winning streak

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries: Mystics 7-5 on road; Valkyries 10-3 at home, on eight-game winning streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Indiana Fever - Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Questionable

Portland Fire - Karlie Samuelson (finger): Doubtful; Megan Gustafson (personal), Holly Winterburn (personal): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle): OUT

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report

Golden State Valkyries - Juste Jocyte (foot): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($7,600) vs. Fire

This column unintentionally features plenty of players from the matchup between the Lynx and Fire, as there are plenty of players with reasonable salaries, while the teams have been proven to be capable of having multiple players perform at a high level in the same game. Miles has been back in action over Minnesota's last three matchups, and she's posted at least 36.0 FD points in each of those appearances. She exited Wednesday's game against the Sparks after rolling her anke, but she isn't on the injury report for Saturday's matchup, signaling that the issue is unlikely to impact her workload against Portland.

DraftKings

Kayla McBride, Lynx ($10,200) vs. Fire

While Miles is an appealing backcourt option at her salary on FanDuel, McBride's DraftKings salary is intriguing given her recent production. Although McBride's production fell back to Earth Wednesday against Los Angeles after she posted 60.0 FD points during Monday's win over the Mercury, she's still been an incredibly reliable option in recent weeks. She's scored at least 28 points in five consecutive outings and has even more upside if she can generate production in other areas.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($7,200) vs. Fire

There are several forward/center options to choose from with high-end salaries who could provide value Saturday, but Howard has been a particularly reliable option recently. She's posted double-doubles in two of her last four appearances, and she's posted at least 29.1 FD points in each of her last five outings. She's a versatile contributor who should have plenty of opportunities to provide close to or more than 4x value in Saturday's game.

DraftKings

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($9,700) at Valkyries

Value among the high-end players on DraftKings is somewhat hard to come by on Saturday's slate, but Austin has a somewhat reasonable salary compared to other players, and she's posted at least 38.5 DK points in five of her last six appearances, while generating 30.3 DK points during her lone time missing that mark. She's posted just two double-doubles during that time, but she's been a reliable source for points and rebounds while also racking up multiple blocks in five of her last six outings.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Nia Coffey, Lynx ($5,300) vs. Fire

Those looking to put together a Lynx stack on FanDuel on Saturday's slate are in luck, as Coffey is a player with a mid-tier salary who has regularly provided value in recent weeks. She's in the midst of one of her more inconsistent stretches of the season, as she's logged 17.6 FD points and 4.2 FD points, respectively, in two of her last four appearances. However, her salary is reasonable enough to give her some flexibility in case she doesn't have her most productive game Saturday.

DraftKings

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($6,800) at Lynx

Barker has been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks, but she's generated enough production to be intriguing at her DFS salary for Saturday. She logged 30.3 DK points during Thursday's game against Washington, fueled by a four-steal performance. She's scored in single digits in three of her last four appearances, but she generates enough well-rounded production to give her a relatively safe floor with some upside.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Serah Williams, Fire ($4,000) at Lynx

I usually try to avoid investing too much in a single game in DFS columns, but there are simply too many intriguing options in this matchup at their current salaries. Williams has generated at least 21.9 FD points in two of her last three appearances, and although she's been somewhat inconsistent, her recent ability to provide more than 5x value at this salary makes her too appealing to ignore.

DraftKings

Teja Oblak, Fire ($3,300) at Lynx

Oblak is close to a minimal salary, but she's posted at least 12.0 DK points in four of her last five appearances, making her one of my favorite plays on Saturday's slate at her current salary. She's scored at least nine points in three of her last four outings, and she also logs enough production in other categories to prop up her floor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.