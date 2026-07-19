Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 19
After Saturday's three-game slate that exclusively featured evening games, Sunday's three matchups are spread throughout the day. The Sparks will attempt to end their three-game losing streak in Dallas to begin the day, while the Sky will head to Atlanta for a faceoff against familiar face Angel Reese later in the afternoon. To round out the slate, a pair of teams who have largely struggled this season in the Sun and the Mercury will attempt to gain some momentum ahead of the All-Star break.
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WNBA Games Today
Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings: Sparks 5-7 on road, on three-game skid; Wings 7-3 at home
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream: Sky 4-9 on road; Dream 8-4 at home
Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Sun 3-8 on road; Mercury 3-9 at home, on five-game skid
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WNBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.
Los Angeles Sparks - Kiana Williams (hand): Probable, Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT
Dallas Wings - Alanna Smith (lower leg): Doubtful
Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT
Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): Probable; Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT
Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (ribs), Aaliyah Edwards (knee), Saniya Rivers (ankle): Probable; Aneesah Morrow (personal): Questionable
Phoenix Mercury - Natasha Mack (foot), Sami Whitcomb (knee): Probable
Elite WNBA DFS Players
Guards
FanDuel
Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,600) vs. Sparks
Bueckers has the highest DFS salary of any player on Sunday's slate, but she's been a stellar contributor for the Wings recently, including her second double-double of the season against the Sky last Sunday. She's topped 20 points in seven of her last eight appearances, and she's posted at least 3.97x value in all eight of those outings at her current salary. Her first double-double of the season came against the Sparks on June 5, so she already has a track record of success against Los Angeles this year.
DraftKings
Jordin Canada, Dream ($9,300) vs. Sky
There are several guards with elite DFS salaries on DraftKings on Sunday who have been somewhat inconsistent recently, but Canada is in the midst of a hit streak. She's scored in double figures in four consecutive appearances, posting double-doubles in two of her last three outings. Additionally, she's recorded multiple steals in six consecutive outings. Canada's versatile production gives her a high floor with plenty of upside for Sunday.
Forwards/Centers
FanDuel
Angel Reese, Dream ($7,900) vs. Sky
It's encouraging with a storyline for increased motivation coincides with recent production, and that's the combination happening with Reese ahead of Sunday's matchup against her former team. Reese has posted double-doubles in each of her last five appearances, generating at least 5x value at her current salary in three of those outings. She had a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double during her return to Chicago in early June, and I'm expecting ample production once again Sunday.
DraftKings
Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($11,400) at Wings
While I also like Reese on DraftKings for Sunday's slate, those looking for an alternative option can find a solid contributor in Ogwumike. She's finished with double-doubles in three of her last four appearances, posting at least 3.95x value at her current salary in three of those outings. While the Wings have a strong frontcourt, Ogwumike has been productive regardless of her opponent in recent weeks.
Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks
FanDuel
Brittney Griner, Sun ($6,100) at Mercury
The Sun could get an influx of returning players during their penultimate game before the All-Star break recently, but Griner will likely be able to suit up for a third consecutive matchup. While she missed a pair of games last week, her mid-range salary is perplexing, as she would have provided at least 4x value in each of her last four outings. Even if she doesn't need to shoulder quite as much work if the Sun get most of their injured players back Sunday, I still like Griner's potential to provide value at this salary.
DraftKings
Brionna Jones, Dream ($6,400) vs. Sky
Jones made her long-awaited season debut Friday against the Tempo and played just 15 minutes, but she was efficient during her time on the court, racking up six points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. While it's still possible that she faces some workload restrictions against Chicago -- assuming she plays through her probable tag -- her efficiency against Toronto reminded DFS managers just how much upside she has every time she steps on the court.
WNBA DFS Value Picks
FanDuel
Kennedy Burke, Sun ($4,300) at Mercury
After a pair of lackluster performances against Golden State and Portland, Burke bounced back Friday in Phoenix, recording 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes. Following that showing, she would have provided at least 5x value at her current salary in three of her last five outings, and she has plenty of upside in Sunday's rematch against the Mercury.
DraftKings
Li Yueru, Wings ($4,200) vs. Sparks
Yueru has had an inconsistent role in recent weeks, as she was a minimal part of the Wings' rotation between late June and early July before posting a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in 23 minutes during last Sunday's win over the Sky. Although Awak Kuier has handled a starting role for Dallas recently, Yueru showcased her potential last Sunday, and it seems possible that she'll continue to see increased chances to contribute against Los Angeles.