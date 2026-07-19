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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 19

After Saturday's three-game slate that exclusively featured evening games, Sunday's three matchups are spread throughout the day. The Sparks will attempt to end their three-game losing streak in Dallas to begin the day, while the Sky will head to Atlanta for a faceoff against familiar face Angel Reese later in the afternoon. To round out the slate, a pair of teams who have largely struggled this season in the Sun and the Mercury will attempt to gain some momentum ahead of the All-Star break.

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WNBA Games Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings: Sparks 5-7 on road, on three-game skid; Wings 7-3 at home

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream: Sky 4-9 on road; Dream 8-4 at home

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Sun 3-8 on road; Mercury 3-9 at home, on five-game skid

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Los Angeles Sparks - Kiana Williams (hand): Probable, Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alanna Smith (lower leg): Doubtful

Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): Probable; Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (ribs), Aaliyah Edwards (knee), Saniya Rivers (ankle): Probable; Aneesah Morrow (personal): Questionable

Phoenix Mercury - Natasha Mack (foot), Sami Whitcomb (knee): Probable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($8,600) vs. Sparks

Bueckers has the highest DFS salary of any player on Sunday's slate, but she's been a stellar contributor for the Wings recently, including her second double-double of the season against the Sky last Sunday. She's topped 20 points in seven of her last eight appearances, and she's posted at least 3.97x value in all eight of those outings at her current salary. Her first double-double of the season came against the Sparks on June 5, so she already has a track record of success against Los Angeles this year.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($9,300) vs. Sky

There are several guards with elite DFS salaries on DraftKings on Sunday who have been somewhat inconsistent recently, but Canada is in the midst of a hit streak. She's scored in double figures in four consecutive appearances, posting double-doubles in two of her last three outings. Additionally, she's recorded multiple steals in six consecutive outings. Canada's versatile production gives her a high floor with plenty of upside for Sunday.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Angel Reese, Dream ($7,900) vs. Sky

It's encouraging with a storyline for increased motivation coincides with recent production, and that's the combination happening with Reese ahead of Sunday's matchup against her former team. Reese has posted double-doubles in each of her last five appearances, generating at least 5x value at her current salary in three of those outings. She had a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double during her return to Chicago in early June, and I'm expecting ample production once again Sunday.

DraftKings

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($11,400) at Wings

While I also like Reese on DraftKings for Sunday's slate, those looking for an alternative option can find a solid contributor in Ogwumike. She's finished with double-doubles in three of her last four appearances, posting at least 3.95x value at her current salary in three of those outings. While the Wings have a strong frontcourt, Ogwumike has been productive regardless of her opponent in recent weeks.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Brittney Griner, Sun ($6,100) at Mercury

The Sun could get an influx of returning players during their penultimate game before the All-Star break recently, but Griner will likely be able to suit up for a third consecutive matchup. While she missed a pair of games last week, her mid-range salary is perplexing, as she would have provided at least 4x value in each of her last four outings. Even if she doesn't need to shoulder quite as much work if the Sun get most of their injured players back Sunday, I still like Griner's potential to provide value at this salary.

DraftKings

Brionna Jones, Dream ($6,400) vs. Sky

Jones made her long-awaited season debut Friday against the Tempo and played just 15 minutes, but she was efficient during her time on the court, racking up six points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. While it's still possible that she faces some workload restrictions against Chicago -- assuming she plays through her probable tag -- her efficiency against Toronto reminded DFS managers just how much upside she has every time she steps on the court.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kennedy Burke, Sun ($4,300) at Mercury

After a pair of lackluster performances against Golden State and Portland, Burke bounced back Friday in Phoenix, recording 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes. Following that showing, she would have provided at least 5x value at her current salary in three of her last five outings, and she has plenty of upside in Sunday's rematch against the Mercury.

DraftKings

Li Yueru, Wings ($4,200) vs. Sparks

Yueru has had an inconsistent role in recent weeks, as she was a minimal part of the Wings' rotation between late June and early July before posting a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in 23 minutes during last Sunday's win over the Sky. Although Awak Kuier has handled a starting role for Dallas recently, Yueru showcased her potential last Sunday, and it seems possible that she'll continue to see increased chances to contribute against Los Angeles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.