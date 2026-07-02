WNBA DFS picks for July 2: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to help build winning lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 2

WNBA regular-season action is back following Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship, with Thursday's three-game slate tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The night begins with a matchup between the Mystics and Dream, as Atlanta looks to snap its season-worst three-game losing streak. Later, Paige Bueckers and the Wings take on Brittney Griner and the Sun for the first time this season. Closing out the slate, the injury-depleted Mercury look to defend home court against Seattle. Below, I'll highlight Thursday's elite plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics: Dream on three-game slide, 6-5 on road; Mystics 3-4 at home

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun: Wings 5-5 on road; Sun 3-7 at home

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury: Storm 1-8 on road; Mercury 2-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Aaliyah Nye (knee): OUT

Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (knee), Georgia Amoore (knee): Questionable

Dallas Wings - Odyssey Sims (ankle): Probable; Alanna Smith (concussion): Questionable

Connecticut Sun - None

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (foot): Probable; Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Noemie Brochant (ankle), Natasha Mack (foot), Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jordin Canada, Dream ($6,700) at Mystics

Although the Dream are on a losing streak, Canada has been solid of late. The veteran floor general has recorded between 27.8 and 50.4 FD points in six of her last seven outings, averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc in 31.0 minutes per game during that time.

DraftKings

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($10,800) at Sun

Bueckers has logged 42.0 or more DK points in three of her last five appearances and at least 34.3 in each of those outings. Over that stretch, the star guard has averaged 22.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks across 36.6 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Angel Reese, Dream ($7,400) at Mystics

Reese fared well in the June 6 win over the Mystics, producing 18 points, 17 rebounds and five combined steals-plus-blocks en route to a season-best 50.4 FD points. The star forward has supplied between 29.8 and 50.4 FD points in all but one of her last 10 games, during which she has averaged 16.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.6 assists and 0.5 blocks across 29.7 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($10,600) at Sun

Shepard has been a consistent source of production this season and enters a relatively favorable matchup against the Sun, who rank ninth in the league in defensive rating (107.4). The 29-year-old center has provided 31.0-plus DK points in eight consecutive appearances and offers a fairly safe floor. During that span, she has averaged 15.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes per showing.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Azzi Fudd, Wings ($6,200) at Sun

Fudd is coming off a 21-point performance Sunday against the Lynx in which she added four steals and finished with 39.7 FD points. The rookie guard has been productive on both ends of the floor recently, generating 29.7 or more FD points in six of her last eight appearances. Over that period, she has averaged 16.4 points, 2.4 steals, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game.

DraftKings

DeWanna Bonner, Mercury ($7,200) vs. Storm

The Mercury are still dealing with multiple injuries, and Bonner should continue seeing increased playing time Thursday. The veteran forward has finished with at least 31.0 DK points in back-to-back contests and has turned in 19.0 or more in four of the last five games, averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists across 27.0 minutes per contest in that span.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Brittney Griner, Sun ($5,700) vs. Wings

Griner has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests and has racked up multiple blocks in six of her last seven appearances. The veteran center has registered 23.4 or more FD points in five of those seven games, during which she has averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks in 24.3 minutes per outing.

DraftKings

Valeriane Ayayi, Mercury ($6,100) vs. Storm

With Noemie Brochant (ankle) joining Natasha Mack (foot) and Sami Whitcomb (knee) on the inactive list, Ayayi should continue seeing an expanded workload. The 32-year-old Ayayi has logged 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games, dropping between 20.3 and 34.0 DK points while averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.3 minutes per showing over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.