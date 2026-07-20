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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 20

Monday's slate was initially expected to feature three matchups, but a fourth was added when Thursday's matchup between the Wings and Liberty was postponed due to issues with New York's flight. In addition to that game, the Aces will head to Toronto to face the Tempo, while the Lynx and Storm and the Mystics and Valkyries will face off in the late slot.

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WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at Toronto Tempo: Aces 10-2 on road; Tempo 6-9 at home

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings: Liberty 6-7 on road, on four-game skid; Wings 8-3 at home, on six-game winning streak

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm: Lynx 10-2 on road, on five-game winning streak; Storm 4-8 at home, on fourgame skid

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries: Mystics 7-6 on road; Valkyries 11-3 at home, on nine-game winning streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - Kierstan Bell (leg), Mai Yamamoto (not injury related): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Nyara Sabally (ribs), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

New York Liberty - Marine Johannes (ankle), Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alanna Smith (leg): Doubtful; Paige Bueckers (rest): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle): OUT

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision), Ezi Magbegor (nose): OUT

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report

Golden State Valkyries - No injuries to report

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,100) vs. Aces

Mabrey had a lackluster showing last Tuesday against the Mystics with eight points, three assists, a rebound and a steal, but she bounced back Friday against Atlanta with 26 points, marking the third time in her last four appearances that she's topped 25 points. At her current DFS salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in eight of her last 10 outings, making her a relatively safe option for Monday's matchup.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($10,600) at Storm

Miles has the third-highest salary of any guard on DraftKings for Monday's slate, but she's been incredibly productive, even by her lofty standards, in recent matchups. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in two of her last three appearances, a span that includes a 33-point performance against the Mercury last Monday and a 14-point, 10-assist outing against the Fire on Saturday. During Minnesota's first matchup against Seattle this year, Miles recorded 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 33 minutes.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,500) at Tempo

Wilson has been a mainstay in this column for most of the season, but she still has a relatively safe zone to provide value despite having the highest salary on FanDuel by a fairly considerable margin, as Breanna Stewart has the slate's second-highest salary at $8,600. Wilson has posted double-doubles in each of her last four appearances, and she would've provided at least 4x value at this salary in eight consecutive outings.

DraftKings

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($9,900) at Valkyries

Austin has a somewhat reasonable salary compared to some of the other elite frontcourt players on Monday's slate, but that makes her even more appealing, especially given her recent production. She's posted double-doubles in three of her last five appearances and has generated at least 38.5 DK points in six of her last seven outings. She was dominant during Saturday's game against Golden State, recording 18 points, 16 rebounds, an assist and a block in 31 minutes, and I'm expecting ample production in Monday's rematch.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings ($5,600) vs. Liberty

While Ogunbowale has been slightly more inconsistent in 2026 than she was in previous seasons, she's been especially productive over the past two weeks and has a reasonable salary for Monday, especially considering that Paige Bueckers (rest) will be sidelined after exiting Sunday's game against Los Angeles. Ogunbowale has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances and would have provided at least 4x value at her current salay in each of her last three outings, and she should have increased opportunities Monday in Bueckers' absence.

DraftKings

Dorka Juhasz, Lynx ($4,700) at Storm

The Lynx have appeared to manage Juhasz's workload since she returned to game action in early July, but she's been quite efficient during her time on the court, recording at least 24.5 DK points in two of her four appearances. While she was held scoreless against the Liberty on July 11 and had a somewhat lackluster performance by her standards during her season debut against the Sun on July 6, she has ample upside for Monday's matchup given her reasonable salary.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kayla Thornton, Valkyries ($4,300) vs. Mystics

While Thornton has been somewhat inconsistent over the first half of July, she's scored in double figures in three of her last four appearances and would have provided at least 4x value in each of the outings with double-digit points. She's generally capable of providing decent production in the scoring and rebounding columns, and she has decent upside given her low-range salary.

DraftKings

Han Xu, Liberty ($3,800) at Wings

Han has played double-digit minutes in each of her last three appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that trend continue Monday since the Liberty will be shorthanded, as Marine Johannes (ankle) will be sidelined, while Satou Sabally (concussion) and Leonie Fiebich (foot) will also remain out. Han drew a start July 12 against Toronto before being replaced by Johannes in the starting lineup against the Fever on Saturday, so it's possible that Han sees increased opportunities once again Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.