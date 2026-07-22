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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 22

Wednesday features the final set of games before the All-Star break and is tied for the largest slate of the regular season, with matchups taking place in the afternoon and throughout the evening. The Mercury and Sparks will meet up in a matchup between two teams that have had lackluster first halves of the season but will attempt to build momentum ahead of the layoff. Napheesa Collier (ankle) will likely make her season debut for the Lynx against the Storm, while the Sky will face off against New York. After ending the Valkyries' winning streak Monday, the Mystics will attempt to take down the league's second-best team in the Aces. The Fever will attempt to extend their winning streak to three games at home against the Sun, while the Wings and Fire will also attempt to enter the win column ahead of the break after losing their last games.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks: Mercury 5-9 on road; Sparks 5-7 at home, on four-game skid

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm: Lynx 11-2 on road, on six-game winning streak; Storm 4-9 at home, on five-game skid

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty: Sky 4-10 on road; Liberty 7-5 at home

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics: Aces 11-2 on road; Mystics 5-6 at home

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever: Sun 3-9 on road; Fever 10-5 at home

Dallas Wings at Portland Fire: Wings 9-5 on road; Fire 6-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - No injuries to report

Los Angeles Sparks - Kiana Williams (hand): Questionable; Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle): Probable

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (nose): OUT

Chicago Sky - Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

New York Liberty - Marine Johannes (ankle): Questionable; Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Kierstan Bell (leg), Mai Yamamoto (not injury related): OUT

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee), Saniya Rivers (ankle/foot): Questionable; Aaliyah Edwards (knee): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Damiris Dantas (knee): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alanna Smith (leg), Paige Bueckers (rest): Questionable

Portland Fire - No injuries to report

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($6,200) at Storm

The Lynx will get a significant boost during Wednesday's matchup since Napheesa Collier (ankle) is slated to return to action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see her workload monitored, and Williams should still see plenty of opportunities out of the backcourt. At her current salary, she would've provided at least 4x value in each of her last seven appearances, and she recorded 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's matchup against Seattle.

DraftKings

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings ($8,000) at Fire

It's not yet clear whether Paige Bueckers (rest) will return to action for Wednesday's matchup, but Ogunbowale has seen plenty of involvement recently regardless of Bueckers' status. At her current DFS salary, Ogunbowale would have provided at least 4x value in two of her last four appearances, and she's scored at least 20 points in three of her last four outings. Her upside for Wednesday's matchup will be higher if Bueckers misses a second consecutive game, but Ogunbowale has hit her stride recently.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,400) at Mystics

There are several elite frontcourt options to consider on Wednesday's loaded slate, but I still feel as though Wilson has the best opportunity to provide the most value despite maintaining the highest salary on FanDuel. She snapped her four-game double-double streak Monday against the Tempo but was still dominant with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal in 28 minutes. After the Mystics' stellar performance against Golden State on Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Aces give Wilson another full workload to avoid getting upset ahead of the All-Star break.

DraftKings

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics ($8,900) vs. Aces

Iriafen has a more reasonable salary than some of the other elite frontcourt options on Wednesday's slate, and while she's been somewhat inconsistent in recent games, she had a bounce-back performance Monday against the Valkyries, recording 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. She's now posted double-doubles in seven of her last 10 appearances and will attempt to maintain her momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Sun ($6,000) vs. Liberty

Nelson-Ododa had a slightly off night against the Mercury on Friday with six points, six rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes, but she responded with a double-double during Sunday's rematch. She's offered solid contributions in the scoring and rebounding columns recently, giving her a relatively solid floor with decent upside. At her current salary, she would have exceeded 4x value in six of her last nine appearances.

DraftKings

Monique Akoa Makani, Mercury ($5,900) at Sparks

Akoa Makani has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, and she would have provided over 4x value in two of her last three outings. While she's displayed some inconsistency since returning from a four-game absence, she appears to be back to a relatively full workload and has decent potential at her mid-range DFS salary for Wednesday.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($4,700) vs. Mercury

Brink's playing time has been monitored over her first three appearances since returning to action, but her production has increased in each matchup. Across those three outings, she's averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game, and she should have plenty of chances to provide DFS value at this salary, especially if her workload increases during the Sparks' final game before the All-Star break.

DraftKings

Zia Cooke, Storm ($3,700) vs. Lynx

Cooke has been somewhat quiet for most of the season, but she delivered a standout performance Monday against the Lynx, posting 18 points, two rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes. Those looking to roster several elite options on Wednesday's slate could consider Cooke's reasonable salary to help create room on their roster, and she has the potential to provide strong value if she can maintain her momentum in a rematch against Minnesota.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.