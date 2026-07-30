WNBA DFS picks for July 30: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to help build winning lineups.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 30

Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET with a rematch between the Tempo and Lynx, who defeated Toronto 100-93 on Tuesday. Additionally, the Sun will look to snap their losing streak in Chicago. Closing out the night, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson face off in Las Vegas. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite picks, mid-range targets and value plays to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Minnesota Lynx at Toronto Tempo: Lynx on eight-game winning streak, 12-2 on road; Tempo on four-game slide, 6-10 at home

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky: Sun on three-game slide, 3-11 on road; Sky 5-7 at home

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces: Liberty on three-game winning streak, 8-7 on road; Aces 8-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Minnesota Lynx - Emma Cechova (knee): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (ribs), Isabelle Harrison (knee): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (knee), Aaliyah Edwards (knee): OUT

Chicago Sky - DiJonai Carrington (foot): Questionable; Azura Stevens (personal), Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

New York Liberty - Marine Johannes (ankle): Questionable; Satou Sabally (concussion), Leonie Fiebich (foot): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - NaLyssa Smith (illness): Questionable; Kierstan Bell (leg): Doubtful; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (concussion): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($8,200) at Tempo

Miles dropped 43.2 FD points in a well-rounded performance during Tuesday's win over the Tempo, and she'll look to remain productive in Thursday's rematch in Toronto. The rookie guard has generated at least 39.3 FD points in five of her last six appearances, averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per tilt during that time.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($9,400) vs. Liberty

Although she didn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers in her previous appearance, Young is still coming off a 25-point effort. The star guard has recorded between 32.5 and 51.5 DK points in each of her last three appearances, and she notched 36.0 while dishing out seven dimes in the June 23 loss to the Liberty.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($7,000) vs. Sun

While Cardoso scored just 10 points in her last outing, she still finished with 28.5 FD points. The 25-year-old center has reached that mark in each of her last 12 appearances, during which she has averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 26.5 minutes per showing. She finished with 42.8 FD points in the Sky's last meeting with the Sun.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,000) vs. Liberty

Wilson is a consistent source of elite production and a viable DFS option against any team. The superstar center has appeared in six consecutive contests, registering between 44.0 and 64.8 DK points in all six of those outings. During that span, she has averaged 27.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.8 minutes per tilt. She had 41.3 DK points in her last game against New York.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Chelsea Gray, Aces ($6,000) vs. Liberty

Gray would have provided at least 4x value in 12 of her last 13 games at this salary, including her 37.0 FD-point performance in the June 23 loss to New York. Over her last five outings, the veteran floor general has averaged 14.8 points, 7.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Aneesah Morrow, Sun ($7,100) at Sky

With Brittney Griner (knee) and Aaliyah Edwards (knee) remaining sidelined Thursday, Morrow figures to stay in the starting five. The second-year forward has started back-to-back outings, supplying 26.5 and 37.5 DK points. As a member of the first unit this season (eight games), she has averaged 13.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.8 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Leila Lacan, Sun ($5,900) at Sky

Lacan hasn't topped 10 points in any of her last three games, though she's still provided at least 23.4 FD points in two of those outings. The second-year point guard has reached that mark in seven of her nine appearances in July, during which she has averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.1 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Laura Juskaite, Tempo ($6,400) vs. Lynx

Juskaite is a solid cost-effective option, though it'll be worth monitoring whether Isabelle Harrison (knee) and Nyara Sabally (ribs) are cleared to play. Still, Juskaite just scored 18 points en route to 24.5 DK points in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota, and she's reached that mark in three of her last six games. Over that stretch, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.5 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.