WNBA DFS picks for July 31: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel & DraftKings to help you build winning lineups.

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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 31

Friday's three-game slate begins with two matchups at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Storm will look to snap their losing streak against Angel Reese and the Dream, while Jessica Shepard and the Wings face Sonia Citron and the Mystics. Closing out the night, Caitlin Clark and the Fever head to Portland. In this article, I'll outline Friday's top picks, mid-range targets and value plays to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream: Storm on seven-game slide, 2-13 on road; Dream on four-game winning streak, 9-4 at home

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics: Wings 10-5 on road; Mystics on three-game winning streak, 7-6 at home

Indiana Fever at Portland Fire: Fever on four-game winning streak, 7-5 on road; Fire on three-game slide, 6-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (back): Probable; Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT

Dallas Wings - None

Washington Mystics - None

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Aliyah Boston (lower leg), Monique Billings (hip): Probable; Damiris Dantas (knee): OUT

Portland Fire - Sarah Ashlee Barker (knee), Sania Feagin (knee): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Allisha Gray, Dream ($7,000) vs. Storm

Gray has been a consistent source of production recently and offers a fairly safe floor, as she's posted at least 27.6 FD points in eight consecutive games, including a 36.1 FD-point performance in the July 9 win over Seattle. Over that eight-game stretch, the veteran guard has averaged 21.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 33.0 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($11,700) at Fire

Clark continues to land on the injury report due to a lingering back issue, though she's expected to play in a favorable matchup against the Fire, who rank 13th in the league in defensive rating. The superstar point guard has notched between 51.0 and 77.0 DK points in three of her last four outings, during which she has averaged 30.3 points, 8.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.8 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($8,100) at Mystics

Shepard has been a stat-stuffing machine this season, and she's racked up two triple-doubles and six double-doubles over her last eight appearances. The 29-year-old center has produced at least 35.8 FD points in all eight of those games, averaging 16.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.6 steals across 36.8 minutes per showing during that time.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,500) vs. Storm

Aside from the July 19 win over Chicago, during which Reese exited early due to a left leg injury, the star forward has been extremely productive of late. Even including that contest, Reese has averaged 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals across 31.3 minutes per game over her last seven appearances.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Natisha Hiedeman, Storm ($6,200) at Dream

Hiedeman is fresh off dropping a career-high 33 points in Tuesday's loss to the Fever, and she's generated 28.2-plus FD points in three of her last four outings. During that stretch, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. She's scored 20 points in both of the Storm's meetings with the Dream this season, producing 30.4 and 26.5 FD points.

DraftKings

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($8,500) vs. Wings

Citron has had her fair share of struggles recently, though she's trending in the right direction after providing 31.0 or more DK points in each of her last three appearances. The star guard has scored in double figures in four consecutive games, averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.0 minutes per showing over that stretch.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Megan DiLeo, Fire ($5,800) vs. Fever

DiLeo has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back games and has supplied at least 26.9 FD points in five of her last seven appearances. Over that period, she has averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.4 assists in 29.9 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Brionna Jones, Dream ($6,800) vs. Storm

Jones has appeared in three consecutive matchups after missing the Dream's first 24 regular-season games and the preseason with a torn meniscus. The veteran center logged a season-best 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Dallas, during which she amassed 26.3 DK points. She has yet to finish with fewer than 20.0 DK points this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.