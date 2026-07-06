Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 6

Monday's three-game slate begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Valkyries head to Washington, D.C., for their first meeting with the Mystics this season. Shortly thereafter, the Sun will look to steal a win in Minnesota against the Olivia Miles-less Lynx. To close the night, Nneka Ogwumike returns to Seattle for the second time this season. In this article, I'll break down Monday's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics: Valkyries on four-game winning streak, 4-4 on road; Mystics 4-4 at home

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx: Sun 1-8 on road; Lynx 6-3 at home

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks: Storm 1-9 on road; Sparks 3-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Golden State Valkyries - None

Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (knee): Questionable

Connecticut Sun - Aneesah Morrow (personal): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Dorka Juhasz (foot): Probable; Napheesa Collier (ankle), Olivia Miles (calf): OUT

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg), Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Veronica Burton, Valkyries ($6,300) at Mystics

Burton has been effective of late, dropping between 24.2 and 30.2 FD points in four consecutive contests. She has recorded 51.6/42.9/92.3 shooting splits over that stretch, during which she has averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($9,600) vs. Sun

With Olivia Miles (calf) sidelined for the first time this season, Williams figures to see increased playmaking duties Monday. The veteran guard hasn't been at her best of late, though the Lynx will need her to be more involved versus one of her former teams. Over her last 10 appearances, Williams has averaged 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per showing. She's also a strong option on FanDuel at a salary of $6,600.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($7,000) vs. Valkyries

The Valkyries certainly aren't an easy matchup for anyone, but Austin has put up strong numbers over the last two games, dropping 44.6 and 42.3 FD points. The 25-year-old center has logged 29.6 or more FD points in four of her last five appearances, during which she has averaged 10.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.4 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($10,700) vs. Storm

Ogwumike has contributed 33.3-plus DK points in three consecutive contests, reaching that mark in eight of her last 10 appearances. Over that stretch, the veteran center has averaged 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. She'll likely continue to be more involved in Kelsey Plum's (lower leg) stead.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics ($6,900) vs. Valkyries

Iriafen has racked up four consecutive double-doubles and at least 26.4 FD points in six consecutive matchups, so she offers a fairly safe floor. The second-year forward has averaged 17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest during that six-game stretch.

DraftKings

Leila Lacan, Sun ($8,400) at Lynx

Lacan has been a consistent source of production and offers a relatively safe floor. The second-year floor general has recorded between 21.5 and 40.8 DK points in eight consecutive games, averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds across 28.5 minutes per contest during that time.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Brittney Griner, Sun ($5,600) at Lynx

Griner is coming off her first double-double of the season and has scored in double figures in four consecutive outings, posting 27.7 or more FD points in three of them. Over her last eight appearances dating back to June 2, the veteran center has averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Maya Caldwell, Lynx ($4,300) vs. Sun

Caldwell is a relatively low-risk, high-reward play Monday, as she'll likely see extra minutes in Miles' absence. Caldwell has closed with at least 12.0 DK points in four of her last seven outings, averaging 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.9 minutes per contest in that period. Rostering the 27-year-old guard also allows you to spend more at the top of the board.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.