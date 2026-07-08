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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 8

Wednesday's slate features just three games, but there's still a strong mix of star power and injury-driven value. To begin the night, Marina Mabrey and the Tempo will look to end Golden State's winning streak. Shortly thereafter, Courtney Williams will aim to remain productive as the Lynx try to bounce back against Brittney Griner and the Sun. Closing out the slate, the Fever head to Los Angeles to face the Kelsey Plum-less Sparks. Below, I'll highlight Wednesday's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Golden State Valkyries at Toronto Tempo: Valkyries on five-game winning streak, 5-4 on road; Tempo 5-5 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun: Lynx 9-2 on road; Sun 3-8 at home

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks: Fever 4-4 on road; Sparks on three-game slide, 3-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Golden State Valkyries - None

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle), Temi Fagbenle (concussion): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Olivia Miles (calf): Doubtful; Napheesa Collier (ankle): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Aneesah Morrow (personal): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Questionable

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg), Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,600) vs. Valkyries

Mabrey recently received her first career All-Star selection and will look to continue proving she deserved the honor in a challenging matchup against Golden State. The 29-year-old guard has recorded between 33.8 and 60.2 FD points in five consecutive appearances, averaging 30.0 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.6 minutes per game during that time.

DraftKings

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($10,100) at Sun

Williams is fresh off dropping 49.8 DK points in Monday's loss to the Sun, during which the veteran guard produced 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes. The 32-year-old will likely continue seeing an expanded role and increased playmaking duties since Olivia Miles (calf) is expected to miss a second consecutive matchup.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($7,500) vs. Fever

Although the Sparks have struggled to get back in the win column recently, the veteran center has continued to step up for Los Angeles in Kelsey Plum's (lower leg) stead. Ogwumike has supplied 34.4 or more FD points in four consecutive contests, averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per showing over that stretch.

DraftKings

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($11,100) at Sun

Following a forgettable outing in Friday's loss to New York, Howard bounced back in Monday's loss to Connecticut, dropping 34.5 DK points. Still, the veteran forward put up just 10 field-goal attempts and grabbed six rebounds, so there's certainly room for improvement in Wednesday's rematch. Howard has notched between 34.5 and 51.0 DK points in four of her last five appearances, during which she has averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.6 assists across 33.0 minutes per tilt.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Brittney Griner, Sun ($6,000) vs. Lynx

Griner is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, and she dropped a season-best 56.5 FD points in Monday's win over the Lynx. The veteran center has generated 27.7 or more FD points in four of her last five outings, averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks across 26.2 minutes per game during that span.

DraftKings

Julie Allemand, Tempo ($7,400) vs. Valkyries

Allemand was a late scratch ahead of Toronto's last outing but is off the injury report and set to play Wednesday. The 30-year-old floor general offers solid upside thanks to her playmaking ability, and she's posted a double-double in each of her last two appearances, totaling 24 points and 24 assists in those games.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kayla McBride, Lynx ($5,900) at Sun

With Olivia Miles (calf) unlikely to play Wednesday, McBride will likely continue seeing an increased role. The veteran guard had 31.6 FD points in Monday's loss to the Sun and offers a relatively safe floor, as she's finished with 26.6-plus FD points in eight of her last 10 appearances while averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per contest over that stretch.

DraftKings

Kennedy Burke, Sun ($6,100) vs. Lynx

Burke continues to play a significant role off the bench, and she dropped 16 points across 23 minutes Monday. She's closed with at least 21.5 DK points in four of her last five appearances, during which she has averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.6 minutes per showing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.