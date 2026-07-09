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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 9

Thursday's three-game slate tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Storm taking on the Dream, who are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Closing out the slate, Aliyah Boston and the Fever head to Phoenix while Jackie Young and the Aces face off against Carla Leite and the Fire. In this article, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range picks and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream: Storm 2-9 on road; Dream on five-game slide, 6-3 at home

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury: Fever 4-5 on road; Mercury 3-7 at home

Las Vegas Aces at Portland Fire: Aces 9-2 on road; Fire 6-5 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Aaliyah Nye (knee): Questionable; Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Indiana Fever - Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Probable; Sophie Cunningham (back): Questionable; Caitlin Clark (back): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Alyssa Thomas (foot), Sami Whitcomb (knee): Probable; Natasha Mack (foot): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - A'ja Wilson (leg): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg): Doubtful; Janiah Barker (leg), Justine Pissott (not with team): OUT

Portland Fire - Karlie Samuelson (finger): Questionable; Sania Feagin (knee): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($7,600) vs. Storm

Howard has dropped 32.5 or more FD points in three consecutive outings after failing to reach the 30-FD-point mark during the previous three-game stretch. The star wing has contributed at least 32.5 FD points in nine of her last 12 appearances, during which she has averaged 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.7 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($11,300) at Fire

Young has been a consistent source of high-level production after a middling start to the campaign. The star guard has generated between 31.8 and 48.8 DK points in 13 of her last 15 appearances, during which she has averaged 19.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 34.7 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,100) at Fire

Wilson is questionable to play Thursday due to a right leg injury, so her status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. If she's cleared to play, the superstar center will enter a favorable matchup against the Fire, against whom she posted 50.0 FD points June 11. She's registered 40.3-plus FD points in each of her last five appearances, averaging 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game over that stretch. Angel Reese ($7,500) and Aliyah Boston ($7,400) are also solid plays if Wilson can't go.

DraftKings

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($11,500) at Mercury

Boston sat out the front end of this back-to-back set, though she's likely to return Thursday and could see increased usage in the absence of Caitlin Clark (back). Boston has recorded between 35.8 and 60.5 DK points in eight of her last 10 outings, averaging 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.6 minutes per tilt during that time.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Jordin Canada, Dream ($6,500) vs. Storm

Despite scoring in single figures in three of her last five outings, Canada has still supplied at least 25.8 FD points in eight of her last nine appearances due to her playmaking ability. The 30-year-old floor general has averaged 11.3 points, 7.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.8 minutes per tilt during that nine-game span.

DraftKings

Emily Engstler, Fire ($7,700) vs. Aces

Engstler offers a relatively safe floor Thursday, as she has posted 21.0 or more DK points in nine consecutive games. During that stretch, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 23.9 minutes per contest.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Carla Leite, Fire ($5,700) vs. Aces

Leite is a steal at this salary, as she's chipped in between 24.2 and 55.7 FD points in four of her last five outings, averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per game over that period. She closed with 36.6 FD points in the June 11 loss to Las Vegas.

DraftKings

Tyasha Harris, Fever ($4,700) at Mercury

With Caitlin Clark (back) set to miss the second leg of this back-to-back set, Harris will likely step back into the starting lineup and could return significant value at this salary. She has notched 19.8-plus DK points in two of her last three appearances, during which she has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in 27.3 minutes per showing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.