Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 11

Thursday's four-game WNBA slate features several intriguing matchups, including the Sky attempting to get back on track against the Fever, who are just above .500. The matchup between the Liberty and Dream, which tips off half an hour after Chicago and Indiana, is expected to be the most competitive game of the night. The Mercury have largely struggled early in 2026 and will face a tough test against Dallas, while the Fire sit one game below .500 but face a formidable foe in the Aces on Thursday.

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WNBA Games Today

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever: Sky 3-3 on road; Fever 4-2 at home

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream: Liberty on five-game winning streak, 3-1 on road; Dream 4-1 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings: Mercury 3-5 on road; Wings 3-2 at home

Las Vegas Aces at Portland Fire: Aces on four-game winning streak, 6-1 on road; Fire on three-game losing streak, 4-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Sophie Cunningham (elbow): Questionable

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (back): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Dallas Wings - Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Chennedy Carter (leg): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Portland Fire - Carla Leite (quadriceps): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($7,800) vs. Liberty

Howard has had a few inconsistent performances early in the 2026 campaign, but she's mainly continued her dominance that she's displayed throughout the first few years of her WNBA career. At her current DFS salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in four of her last five appearances, and she has plenty of upside in what is expected to be the closest matchup on Thursday's four-game slate.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,600) at Fire

Like Howard, Young has had some lackluster showings to begin the regular season, but the Las Vegas guard has been much more reliable over the past week and a half. She's logged at least 43.3 DraftKings fantasy points in three of her last four appearances, which would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary. During her recent hot streak, she's had well-rounded production in scoring, rebounding and assists, giving her a fairly high floor against Portland.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,600) at Fire

Wilson's performances lately have made her a must-draft player in DFS on both platforms. I like her value on both platforms, but she has a much safer floor at her current salary on FanDuel as opposed to DraftKings, where she still has a chance to provide value at $12,800, but she'd need to be on the upper end of her range of outcomes. On FanDuel, she would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in five of her last six appearances, as well as over 6x value in three of her last four outings.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,600) vs. Liberty

As noted above, Wilson also offers decent value on DraftKings, but DFS managers looking for an alternative option at a slightly lower salary could find value in Reese. The Atlanta forward generated at least 42.0 DraftKings fantasy points in three of her last five appearances, and she's recorded double-doubles in each of those five outings. The Liberty have a decent defense against opposing forwards, but Reese has been productive regardless of matchups this season.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Natasha Cloud, Sky ($5,100) at Fever

Cloud has been an inconsistent contributor for the Sky in recent weeks, but she's coming off her best performance of the season, as she posted 43.2 FanDuel fantasy points during Tuesday's home loss to the Dream. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in four of her last six appearances, though that stretch also includes an outing with 0.5 fantasy points, so she has a low floor despite her sizable upside.

DraftKings

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($6,300) vs. Aces

After playing a limited role with the Sparks as a rookie in 2025, Barker has carved out more consistent usage with Portland after being selected by the Fire in the WNBA Expansion Draft this spring. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in three of her last six appearances, and she's taken on a starting role in her last two outings. She could also see an expanded role Thursday if Carla Leite (quadriceps) isn't able to play, making Barker an intriguing mid-range salary option.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Megan Gustafson, Fire ($4,900) vs. Aces

Gustafson's DFS salary is slightly closer to the mid-range category than the minimal range, but she's showcased plenty of upside in recent outings, including her first double-double of the season during Sunday's loss to the Sparks. She's been part of the starting lineup in four consecutive appearances, recording at least 23.6 FanDuel fantasy points in three of those outings. DFS managers looking for players with lower salaries in order to create more flexibility for top-tier talent could find value in Awak Kuier ($3,800), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton ($3,800), Luisa Geiselsoder ($3,500) and Teja Oblak ($3,500), but those players have lower floors with less upside than Gustafson.

DraftKings

Aziaha James, Wings ($3,900) vs. Mercury

James had a limited role to close out the month of May, but she's had more opportunities early in June, leading to decent fantasy production. She's put up double-digit DraftKings fantasy points in each of her three appearances this month, with at least 15.8 fantasy points in two of those outings. The Mercury have a below-average defense against opposing guards, and while her two best performances during her recent hot streak have come in lopsided games, she has a decent floor with a salary that allows for flexibility elsewhere in your lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.