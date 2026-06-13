Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 13

There's a four-game slate in the WNBA on tap for Saturday, including a favorable matchup against the Sun for Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Later in the night, two of the hottest teams in the WNBA will square off as A'ja Wilson and the Aces take on the Lynx. Below, I'll outline today's top-tier plays, mid-range targets and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun: Fever 2-3 on road; Sun on four-game slide, 1-4 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces: Lynx on eight-game winning streak, 5-0 on road; Aces on five-game winning streak, 2-2 at home

Dallas Wings at Portland Fire: Wings 4-2 on road; Fire on four-game slide, 4-5 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury: Sparks 4-1 on road; Mercury 1-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back), Sophie Cunningham (elbow): Probable

Connecticut Sun - Hailey Van Lith (ankle): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers (ankle): Questionable; Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Portland Fire - Carla Leite (quadriceps): Probable; Nyadiew Puoch (ankle): Questionable

Los Angeles Sparks - None

Phoenix Mercury - Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($8,300) at Sun

Clark has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a lingering back injury, though she's likely to play Saturday. The superstar guard dropped 50.4 FD points in her last outing and has recorded at least 31.9 in three of the last four games, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 triples across 34.0 minutes per tilt during that span.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,500) vs. Lynx

Young has been reliable recently, supplying between 31.8 and 48.8 DK points in each of her last six appearances. The star guard has averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.2 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($7,800) at Sun

Boston is fresh off dropping a career-high 34 points in Thursday's overtime win over Chicago and enters a favorable matchup against the Sun, who rank 14th in the league in defensive rating. The star center has provided at least 33.3 FD points in four straight outings, during which she has averaged 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,900) vs. Lynx

Wilson has reached the 30-point threshold in back-to-back games and has been a double-double machine of late. The superstar has logged five double-doubles over her last seven appearances, contributing between 49.3 and 72.5 DK points in six of them. She's also a strong play at a salary of $9,700 on FanDuel.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Chelsea Gray, Aces ($6,600) vs. Lynx

Gray erupted for 29 points and had 34.5 FD points in her last outing, though she dished out a season-low three assists. The veteran floor general has finished with 29.0 or more FD points in four consecutive contests, during which she has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Megan Gustafson, Fire ($6,800) vs. Wings

Gustafson has started five straight games, scoring in double figures while logging at least 24 minutes in four of them. The 29-year-old center has generated between 20.3 and 33.3 DK points in five of the last six matchups, averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 24.2 minutes per tilt. Sarah Ashlee Barker also offers solid value at a similar price point ($6,600) on DraftKings, especially if Carla Leite (quadriceps) is surprisingly downgraded from probable to out.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($5,300) vs. Wings

Barker has started three consecutive matchups and hasn't seen fewer than 20 minutes of playing time in any of the last seven games. The second-year guard has ended with at least 21.9 FD points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 made three-pointers across 27.4 minutes per showing in that period.

DraftKings

Aziaha James, Wings ($4,200) at Fire

James has struggled with efficiency of late but is a cost-effective option to fill out your roster with Odyssey Sims (ankle) sidelined. James notched 19.8 DK points in her last outing and has registered at least 15.8 in three of her last four appearances, during which she has averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.3 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.