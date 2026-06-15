Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 15

Monday's three-game slate begins with two games at 8:00 p.m. ET, including a rematch between the Aces and Wings. While A'ja Wilson and Jessica Shepard square off in Dallas, the Fire will take on Olivia Miles and the Lynx in Minnesota. Later in the night, the Valkyries will attempt to slow the Sparks, who enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Below, I'll outline today's top plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings: Aces on six-game winning streak, 7-1 on road; Wings 4-2 at home

Portland Fire at Minnesota Lynx: Fire 2-3 on road; Lynx 5-2 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries: Sparks on three-game winning streak, 5-1 on road; Valkyries 5-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Las Vegas Aces - Janiah Barker (leg): Questionable; Chennedy Carter (illness), Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers (ankle): Probable; Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Portland Fire - Nyadiew Puoch (ankle), Karlie Samuelson (adductor), Holly Winterburn (foot): Questionable

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - None

Golden State Valkyries - None

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,400) at Wings

Young is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has finished with at least 37.0 FD points in four consecutive contests. The star guard has generated between 32.1 and 46.6 FD points in each of her last seven outings, averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per game during that span.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($10,500) vs. Fire

Miles dropped a career-high 29 points in Saturday's loss to the Aces and has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back outings. However, she produced only 36.0 DK points Sunday because she recorded just one assist, marking just the second time this season that she's dished out fewer than five dimes. The rookie guard has finished with at least 29.5 DK points in seven straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.6 minutes per tilt during that time.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,500) vs. Aces

Shepard erupted for 59.0 FD points in the May 28 loss to Las Vegas, supplying 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes. The 29-year-old center has also scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, averaging 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game over that stretch.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,600) at Wings

Wilson didn't have her best performance in the Aces' first meeting with Dallas this season, though she still provided 35.8 DK points. The superstar center has racked up between 48.5 and 72.5 DK points in six straight games, during which she has averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes per showing. She's also a strong play on FanDuel at $9,700.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Veronica Burton, Valkyries ($6,800) vs. Sparks

Burton has posted at least 35.0 FD points in back-to-back outings and has a favorable opportunity to remain productive versus the Sparks, who own the worst defensive rating (111.4) in the league. Through five appearances in June, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Janelle Salaun, Valkyries ($7,600) vs. Sparks

Salaun has provided a spark off the bench this season and has scored in double figures in seven consecutive contests. She's closed with 26.0 or more DK points in five of those seven outings, averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 triples and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game over that period. The 24-year-old forward is also a strong value play on FanDuel at a salary of $5,600.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Megan Gustafson, Fire ($5,200) at Lynx

Gustafson has been productive since joining the first unit, registering between 19.4 and 35.2 FD points in five of her six starts. As a starter this season, the veteran center has averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 25.5 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Awak Kuier, Wings ($5,200) vs. Aces

Kuier is set to play in her third straight matchup following a three-game stint on the inactive list due to a wrist injury. The 24-year-old center has tallied 21.3-plus DK points in four of her last five appearances, during which she has averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.