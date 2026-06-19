Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 19

Friday's three-game slate tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with a pair of contests, including a rematch between the Mystics and Liberty, who enter on an eight-game winning streak. Later in the evening, Olivia Miles will look to stay productive against Golden State. In this article, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Toronto Tempo at Connecticut Sun: Tempo on three-game slide, 3-5 on road; Sun on six-game slide, 1-6 at home

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty: Mystics 4-4 on road; Liberty on eight-game winning streak, 6-3 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries: Lynx 6-1 on road; Valkyries 7-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (hamstring): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Hailey Van Lith (ankle): OUT

Washington Mystics - Shakira Austin (knee): Questionable

New York Liberty - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee): Questionable

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - None

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,300) at Sun

With Brittney Sykes (foot) out indefinitely, Mabrey figures to see increased usage for the time being. The 29-year-old guard has recorded between 27.6 and 40.3 FD points in eight of her last nine outings, averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest during that span.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Valkyries ($11,200) at Valkyries

Miles erupted for a career-high 31 points her last time out and has scored 24 or more in three of the last four games. The rookie guard has tallied between 34.3 and 53.0 DK points in nine of her last 10 appearances, with the latter mark coming in the June 4 win over Golden State. Over the last 10 games, Miles has averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes per showing.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($8,200) vs. Mystics

Stewart has supplied between 37.7 and 52.6 FD points in six straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest over that stretch. In two appearances against the Mystics this season, the star forward has notched 47.8 and 49.9 FD points.

DraftKings

Jonquel Jones, Liberty ($11,100) vs. Mystics

Jones has been a key part of the Liberty's winning streak and has provided 37.0 or more DK points in four of the last five games, averaging 17.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks during that time. The veteran center is also a strong play on FanDuel at a salary of $7,400.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kayla McBride, Lynx ($6,100) at Valkyries

The Valkyries are a tough matchup, though McBride dropped 30.6 FD points when these teams met June 4. The veteran guard has produced at least 29.2 FD points in four of her last six appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.5 percent from downtown in 28.2 minutes per tilt in that stretch.

DraftKings

Julie Allemand, Tempo ($6,400) at Sun

Allemand exited Tuesday's loss to the Fever with a headache after logging just 11 minutes, though she had contributed 23.5 and 35.3 DK in her previous two outings. With Sykes sidelined, Allemand could see increased usage after averaging just 4.6 field-goal attempts in the last seven games.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kayla Thornton, Valkyries ($5,100) vs. Minnesota

Thornton offers a relatively safe floor and has finished with 21.3-plus FD points in four of her last five appearances. During that time, the veteran forward has averaged 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Maria Conde, Tempo ($5,900) at Sun

Conde has generated 21.0 or more DK points in three consecutive contests, during which she has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 26.0 minutes per tilt. Although Nyara Sabally (hamstring) has a chance to return from a three-game absence, Conde figures to continue seeing meaningful run with Sykes and Kiki Rice (ankle) out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.