WNBA DFS picks for June 2: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to craft winning daily fantasy lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 2

Tuesday's four-game slate offers plenty of star power and injury-driven value, especially for Kiki Iriafen and the Mystics, who will be without Sonia Citron for the first time this season. Later in the night, the Sparks will attempt to bounce back against A'ja Wilson and the Aces after suffering a 27-point loss to Las Vegas earlier in the season. In this article, I'll break down Tuesday's elite plays, mid-range targets and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

Try our WNBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

WNBA Games Today

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream: Sun 1-5 on road; Dream 2-1 at home

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics: Sky on four-game slide, 3-1 on road; Mystics 0-2 at home

Portland Fire at Golden State Valkyries: Fire 2-1 on road; Valkyries 3-2 at home

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks: Aces 5-1 on road; Sparks 1-3 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Connecticut Sun - Aaliyah Edwards (concussion): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Chicago Sky - DiJonai Carrington (foot), Gabriela Jaquez (knee), Courtney Vandersloot (knee): OUT

Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (foot): OUT

Portland Fire - None

Golden State Valkyries - Veronica Burton (quadriceps)

Las Vegas Aces - Jewell Loyd (leg), Chennedy Carter (leg): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($6,500) at Sparks

Young has had her fair share of struggles to begin the regular season, though she's been trending upward of late. The star guard has posted 32.1 and 45.9 FD points over the last two games, and she also dropped 44.5 in the May 10 win over the Sparks, during which she recorded 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($10,600) vs. Sun

Howard offers a relatively safe floor in a favorable matchup against the Sun, and she has provided 35.0 or more DK points in three of the last four games. During that span, the star guard has averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 34.8 minutes per showing. She's also a strong play on FanDuel at a salary of $7,500.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,000) at Sparks

Wilson is coming off a 63.0-FD-point performance during Sunday's win over Golden State, and the superstar has tallied at least 34.3 FD points in all but one of her eight regular-season appearances thus far. She's racked up 59.1-plus FD points in three of the last five games, averaging 27.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest over that stretch.

DraftKings

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics ($9,700) vs. Sky

Iriafen hasn't exactly produced any standout performances of late, supplying between 23.8 and 26.0 DK points in each of the last four contests. However, she averaged just 7.8 field-goal attempts per game in that stretch, and with Sonia Citron (foot) sidelined, Iriafen should see increased opportunities on the offensive end. She's logged 37.5 or more DK points in three of seven regular-season appearances and is averaging 15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per tilt. Iriafen is also a strong option on FanDuel at $6,700.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($5,500) vs. Aces

Wheeler continues to see increased opportunities in Kelsey Plum's (ankle) absence and should continue seeing significant minutes Tuesday. Wheeler has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest during that span. She's generated between 24.6 and 34.4 FD points over the last three outings.

DraftKings

NaLyssa Smith, Aces ($7,700) at Sparks

Smith has notched between 26.8 and 40.8 DK points over the last three games and had 26.5 in the May 10 win over Los Angeles. The 25-year-old forward has averaged 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.7 minutes per game over the last three contests.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Leila Lacan, Sun ($5,000) at Dream

Lacan made her season debut in Saturday's win over the Sparks, dropping 20.9 FD points across 21 minutes. While the Sun may continue to ease her back into WNBA action following her overseas commitment, the 22-year-old guard offers significant upside and took 14 shots against Los Angeles, making it reasonable to expect another relatively heavy workload.

DraftKings

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($5,900) vs. Aces

Brink is coming off a lackluster performance during Saturday's loss to the Sun, though she had produced at least 24.0 DK points in the three games prior to Saturday. Over the last four contests, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.5 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.