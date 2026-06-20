Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 20

Saturday's three-game slate begins at 1:00 p.m. ET with a rematch between the Fever and Dream, who have split their first two meetings in 2026. Later in the afternoon, the Storm and Mercury will both look to snap losing streaks. Finishing the slate, Paige Bueckers and the Wings aim to improve to 2-0 against Chicago this season. Below, I'll outline today's elite picks, mid-range targets and value plays to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream: Fever 3-3 on road; Dream 4-2 at home

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury: Storm on nine-game slide, 1-7 on road; Mercury on four-game slide, 1-6 at home

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings: Sky on four-game slide, 3-4 on road; Wings 5-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Aaliyah Nye (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Jordan Horston (foot), Ezi Magbegor (foot), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring): Questionable; Sami Whitcomb (knee), Jovana Nogic (not with team): OUT

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alanna Smith (illness), Alysha Clark (leg): Questionable; Odyssey Sims (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($7,500) vs. Sky

Bueckers has struggled with efficiency while averaging 12.5 points over her last two appearances, but she has also totaled 15 assists across those outings. The star guard has posted at least 32.3 FD points in six of her last eight appearances. Despite logging just four assists and zero steals or blocks, she still dropped 30.6 FD points in Chicago on May 20.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($11,000) vs. Fever

Howard struggled in her first outing against the Fever this season but dropped 37.3 DK points in Thursday's win over Indiana. The star wing offers a relatively safe floor, as she has contributed 34.3-plus DK points in five consecutive contests. Over that stretch, she has averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,600) vs. Sky

Shepard continues to stuff the stat sheet and has supplied at least 32.0 FD points in five of her last six outings, averaging 15.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes per game during that span. The 29-year-old center also notched 47.0 FD points in her last outing against Chicago.

DraftKings

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($10,500) at Dream

These two teams have already met twice this season, with Boston producing 36.3 and 44.0 DK points in those outings. The star center has contributed between 36.3 and 60.5 DK points in six of her last seven appearances, averaging 19.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.0 assists per game during that stretch.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Dominique Malonga, Storm ($6,300) at Mercury

Malonga logged a season-high 35 minutes en route to 59.7 FD points in Wednesday's loss to Portland, suggesting the second-year center is no longer on a minutes restriction. The 20-year-old has recorded 22.4 or more FD points in four straight games, averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across just 25.0 minutes per showing in that period.

DraftKings

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($5,700) at Wings

Taylor drew her first career start in Wednesday's loss to New York, finishing with 24 points and 37.8 DK points. After totaling just 11 minutes over a two-game stretch, the 24-year-old guard has now racked up 41.0 and 37.8 DK points while averaging 24.5 minutes per contest across her last two outings.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Jade Melbourne, Storm ($4,300) at Mercury

Melbourne got the starting nod in her last outing and figures to remain in the first unit due to the absence of Jordan Horston (foot). Melbourne has provided at least 17.6 FD points in five of her last six starts, during which she has averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 25.0 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Alexa Held, Mercury ($3,800) vs. Storm

Held is in line to see a bump in minutes Saturday in Jovana Nogic's (not with team) absence. Additionally, Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring) may also need to miss Saturday's contest, which would leave Phoenix extremely shorthanded in the backcourt. Held has finished with at least 15.5 DK points in two of the last three games, during which she has averaged 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.3 minutes per showing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.