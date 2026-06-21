Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 21

Sunday's three-game slate tips off at 4:00 p.m. ET as the Aces look to defend home court against one of the best defenses in the league. Later, Kiki Iriafen and the Mystics aim to snap the Lynx's winning streak. To close out the night, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty head to Los Angeles looking to spoil Kelsey Plum's return from her one-game absence. Below, I'll highlight today's top plays, mid-range options and cost-effective picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces: Valkyries 3-3 on road; Aces 3-2 at home

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx: Mystics 5-4 on road; Lynx on three-game winning streak, 6-2 at home

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks: Liberty 5-1 on road; Sparks 2-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Golden State Valkyries - Tiffany Hayes (foot): Questionable

Las Vegas Aces - Chennedy Carter (illness): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg), Janiah Barker (leg): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (leg), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

New York Liberty - None

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,100) vs. Valkyries

Young will look to remain productive in Sunday's meeting with the Valkyries, against whom she has produced 45.9 and 39.5 FD points this season. The star guard has recorded at least 35.3 FD points in seven of her last eight outings, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34.6 minutes per tilt during that span.

DraftKings

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($9,800) vs. Mystics

Williams is coming off a season-best 51.0-DK-point performance in Friday's win over Golden State, during which she racked up 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three combined steals-plus-blocks. The star guard also offers a fairly safe floor, as she's generated between 28.3 and 51.0 DK points in seven of her last eight appearances.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,500) vs. Valkyries

The Valkyries present a tough matchup, but Wilson has fared well against Golden State so far this season. The superstar center has tallied 63.0 and 47.3 FD points against the Valkyries in 2026, reaching the latter mark in seven of her last eight outings. Over that period, she has averaged 27.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($11,900) at Sparks

Stewart has been a consistent source of elite production for most of the campaign, supplying between 35.5 and 50.0 DK points in seven consecutive contests. During that period, the star forward has averaged 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.7 minutes per tilt.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics ($6,400) at Lynx

It's no secret the Lynx are one of the best defensive units in the W, if not the best. However, they'll also have to worry about Sonia Citron and Shakira Austin on top of Iriafen, who has posted at least 30.2 FD points in each of her last three outings in which she logged at least nine minutes. She has yet to close with fewer than 22.8 FD points in a game she didn't leave early due to injury this season.

DraftKings

Nia Coffey, Lynx ($8,300) vs. Mystics

Coffey is a bit of a riskier play, seeing as she has closed with 17.5 or fewer DK points in two of her last five appearances. However, the 31-year-old forward has been productive on both ends of the floor over her last three games, during which she has registered 40.8, 29.5 and 37.0 DK points.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Satou Sabally, Liberty ($4,800) at Sparks

Sabally's production hasn't been very consistent so far this season, and she continues to operate in a bench role. Still, she's notched between 14.4 and 21.6 FD points in each of her last four outings and enters a favorable matchup against a Los Angeles squad that ranks second-to-last in the league in defensive rating.

DraftKings

Cecilia Zandalasini, Valkyries ($4,700) at Aces

If you're seeking a cost-effective option to fill out your roster, Zandalasini is a solid choice. The 30-year-old has had her fair share of quiet outings, though she's also coming off a career-high 23-point performance and has logged 20.3-plus DK points in two of her last three appearances. Over that span, she has averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.